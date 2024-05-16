Eldorado High School athlete Samantha Hook dedicates life to others

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It wasn't a normal day at Eldorado High School for senior Samantha Hook.

That's because she was shocked to be selected as a Channel 13 Academic Athlete of the Month and it brought her unexpected gratitude.

"Well, I was a little surprised ... [it's a] really big deal to me," she said.

Hook's supporters say she's a big deal to them too, starting in the classroom as a National Honor Society student and a Best Buddies ambassador.

"She's found ways to include everybody in situations and helps them flourish with it," classmate Jamare Lynch said.

She also flourishes on the field, track, and court as a three-sport athlete.

"Any instruction, she always grabbed it immediately .... [They're] seeing her as an example," volleyball coach, Coach Small, said.

"Even if people are having a down practice, she's always there," track and field coach, Coach Markum, said. "People come out just to talk."

While Hook's leadership is appreciated by her peers, her family says success takes a village.

"We love her so much," her mom, Diane, said.

"It's always been about don't forget the people who brought you along the way," her dad, Todd, said.

Hook says she plans to continue dedicating her life to herself and to others at Southern Utah University this fall.