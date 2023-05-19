Desert Oasis basketball player finds passion in Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Marshall Mentorship program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Every month, KTNV highlights a high school student athlete in the valley that has excelled beyond their sport.

For May, Malachi Williams from Desert Oasis High School is a perfect example of what it means to shine beyond basketball.

"Hard working, dedicated," said coach Jeff Haddock. "On time. His accountability is all that we can ask for as an athlete."

The senior basketball player has always brought his "A" game.

"It's been a great experience," Williams said. "I learned a lot. We went through some growing pains, but coach Haddock and Hardy taught me a lot."

Not only has Williams made an impact for the Diamondbacks, but he's also found a passion for serving the Las Vegas community by taking part in organizations like the Williams Marshall Mentorship program and Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

"I was new here and I didn't know anybody when I first got here," he said. "I wanted to meet people and those are the two things that stood out to me."

It's his work ethic and desire to serve others that sets him apart from the rest.

"He's passionate. He's a team player, did a lot for us," said coach Haddock. "He's one of our hardest working athletes. He's always wanted to be on the court. He always wanted to be on the team, so that's part of his success here."

That success has earned him our Academic Athlete of the Month.

Centennial Subaru and general manager, Ryon Walters, have been a proud partner of Athlete of the Month since it's inception.

Congratulations to Malachi!

