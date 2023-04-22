A student-athlete at Shadow Ridge High School with a 5.0 GPA: Meet Loegan Alia

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For April's Academic Athlete of the Month, Channel 13 highlights a soccer player at Shadow Ridge High School who has excelled athletically and academically.

Loegan Alia is a beast on the soccer pitch.

She has played on the school's varsity team all four years in high school and has decided to continue to play in college. While soccer keeps her busy, Alia has also managed to earn an impressive 5.0 GPA.

Alia says it can be hard at times to handle everything, but she says she learned the vital skill of time management pretty early.

"I've usually had, like, a schedule of going to practice, do my work, go to practice, or go to school, work and then go to practice," she said. "I've always had a schedule my whole life."

Alia also has club soccer and volleyball included in her activities. She was vice president of the Polynesian Club at school and was just crowned prom queen in April.

She says she always prioritizes school over athletics, but she says she has learned a lot about herself and others just by lacing up her cleats.

"Every team I've been on has helped me become a leader, as I am now," she said.

Alia's mom, Shannon, is a teacher at her school. She says even on the field, people underestimate Loegan. Seeing her daughter succeed and get ready for college makes her grateful to be Loegan's mom.

"We are so lucky," Shannon said. "We are so very blessed that we have such good girls that actually listen — for the most part — to their parents. Not all the time, but with the things that count the most — with their academics, sports and being a good teammate."

As for advice for other students, Alia says whatever you do, always do it with passion and give it 100 percent.

"Don't let other people or things distract you," she said. "Stay focused on what you want, and make sure you love it."

Academic Athlete of the Month is sponsored by Centennial Subaru. Find more stories like this one at ktnv.com/academicathletes.