Aaliyah Gayles makes USC debut after recovering from North Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's a comeback story that is 19 months in the making.

Aaliyah Gayles made her mark on the hardwood playing for Spring Valley High School. One of her dreams even came true when she was selected to play in the McDonald's All-American Game in 2022. However, those hoop dreams were almost stolen from her.

On April 16, 2022, Gayles attended a house party in North Las Vegas and a night of fun turned into tragedy. Shots rang out and Gayles had 18 gunshot wounds, according to doctors.

"It was really devastating for her to come this far and be like that," former Spring Valley High School student Jaiiah Vance told Channel 13 at the time. "Her whole career is at risk now."

The community rallied around her and showed her their support.

"I've known Aaliyah since freshman year. She's a really good friend," said former Spring Valley High School student Kameron. "I'm keeping her in my prayers. Spring Valley, all of Vegas got her."

According to ESPN, Gayles suffered fractures in all four limbs. Doctors said Gayles underwent multiple surgeries to repair the damage and her road to recovery began.

"I'm feeling good. Got my hair done, got clothes on so I feel like a new person," Gayles told Channel 13 while she was recovering in the hospital. "I feel like me. I feel like myself again."

At the time, she told us her focus was on keeping her mind strong and working to get back on her feet and back to the court. Two months after the shooting, Gayles started to learn to walk again. Gayles enrolled at the University of Southern California for the fall semester a year ago and spent her freshman year undergoing intense rehabilitation.

Through her determination and her strong mindset, Gayles got back on the court in Las Vegas on Monday, Nov. 6. She took part in warm-ups as the USC Trojans beat the 7th-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes 83-74 inside T-Mobile Arena. On Friday, Nov. 10, Gayles played in her first game as a Trojan. Gayles only played in two minutes but it was about the journey to get to those two minutes.

"I was definitely shaking in my boots," Gayles said. "I was really happy. I didn't care what time it was in the game. I was just ready to get in there."

Earlier this week, Gayles suited up for USC as they beat Le Moyne 93-42. Gayes played 12 minutes and finished with two assists and a rebound in the game.