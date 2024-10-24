8 former Raiders have a chance to be selected for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2025

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A list of 31 Seniors and 50 Modern-Era players advanced in the voting process for the Hall of Fame's Class of 2025— eight of those being former Raiders.

Five are being considered for the Seniors category and three for the Modern-Era.



. Eric Allen . Roger Craig . Lester Hayes . Albert Lewis . Marshawan Lynch . Jim Plunkett . Art Powell . Steve Wisniewski

To be considered for the Seniors, a former player couldn't have appeared in a professional football game after the 1999 season. Modern-era candidates couldn't have appeared after the 2019 season.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2025 will be announced at NFL Honors in New Orleans next February and enshrined next August in Ohio.