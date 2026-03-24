LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 30 southern Nevada high school football programs are going independent and choosing to step away from competing in the NIAA-sanctioned playoff structure.

"Definitely a good number of schools, their decision was based off of Bishop Gorman, we have to do all of these weird playoff configurations with these complicated formulas because a lot of teams don’t want to play them, but it’s not the only factor," Liberty Football head coach Rich Muraco said.

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30 Southern Nevada high school football programs go independent, leaving the NIAA playoff structure

Other factors include differences in zoning rules, transfer rules and finances.

"When you’re playing for a state championship, the NIAA’s job is to group teams you know as fairly as possible and play with similar types of circumstances and rules and there’s a perception out there that that’s not being done," Muraco said.

Now, these schools are taking action into their own hands as the first step toward an even playing field.

"The goal long term is to get everybody back in a room and come up with a plan that’s fair for everyone," Muraco said.

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