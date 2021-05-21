2021 College Football Hall of Fame inductee dinner to be held in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced today the move of its Annual Awards Dinner, which will take place on Dec. 7, at the ARIA Resort & Casino Las Vegas.

The 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner will be in-person and once again serve as the culmination of the college football regular season. It will feature the induction of the 2020 and 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Classes; the presentation of the 2021 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards Presented by Fidelity Investments; and the bestowing of the 32nd William V. Campbell Trophy® to college football's top scholar-athlete.

"We are excited to announce that Las Vegas will be the site of the NFF Annual Awards Dinner this December," said NFF Chairman Archie Manning. "With the induction of two College Football Hall of Fame classes, this year's edition will prove to be one of the biggest events in the history of the NFF."

Since 1958, the game's most enthusiastic supporters have gathered each year to witness the NFF Annual Awards Dinner and honor those who embody the spirit of the game: dynamic business, community and military leaders; National Scholar-Athletes; and former greats of the game, set to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. This black-tie affair is a homecoming for the football fraternity as the audience is graced with former and current coaches, Hall of Famers from yesteryear and generous supporters of the foundation and its mission.

"After a year of unprecedented challenges, we look forward to the entire college football community coming together once again this December," said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. "We want to thank the wonderful staff at the ARIA Resort & Casino Las Vegas and the team at Rafanelli Events, who are working to make this a night to be remembered."

The 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class includes Lomas Brown (Florida), Keith Byars (Ohio State), Eric Crouch (Nebraska), Eric Dickerson (Southern Methodist), Glenn Dorsey (LSU), John "Jumbo" Elliott (Michigan), Jason Hanson (Washington State), E.J. Henderson (Maryland), E.J. Junior (Alabama), Steve McNair (Alcorn State), Cade McNown (UCLA), Leslie O'Neal (Oklahoma State), Anthony Poindexter (Virginia), David Pollack (Georgia), Bob Stein (Minnesota), Michael Westbrook (Colorado), Elmo Wright (Houston) and coaches Dick Sheridan (Furman, North Carolina State) and Andy Talley (St. Lawrence [NY], Villanova).

The 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class includes Harris Barton (North Carolina), David Fulcher (Arizona State), Dan Morgan (Miami [FL]), Carson Palmer (Southern California), Tony Romo (Eastern Illinois), Kenneth Sims (Texas), C.J. Spiller (Clemson), Darren Sproles (Kansas State), Aaron Taylor (Notre Dame), Andre Tippett (Iowa), Al Wilson (Tennessee) and coaches Rudy Hubbard (Florida A&M) and Bob Stoops (Oklahoma).

This fall, the NFF will announce the finalists for the 32nd William V. Campbell Trophy®, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2021 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. The finalists will all attend the NFF Annual Awards Dinner where one will be announced live as the Campbell Trophy® winner and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.

For more information on the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner, including how to register for tickets, visit nff2021.com..