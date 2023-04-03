2016 Rio Olympic Games competitor, boxer at 19-0 says his next game will be a guaranteed show

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Shakur Stevenson, if you don't know that name, remember it.

He's one of the best young boxers in the sport today, and with fight night just a few days away, he's guaranteeing a show for everybody.

Stevenson is taking the boxing world by storm. At just 25 years young, he is already 19-0 with 9 knockouts.

The man eats, sleeps and breathes boxing.

"I'm not really thinking about nothing outside of boxing," Stevenson said. "All I think about is going to the gym, watch boxing all day and train."

Stevenson also represented the U.S. in the 2016 Rio Olympic Games gold medal match. He came up short, he says he has come out of it a better fighter.

"I don't really think about it no more," Stevenson said. "I just want to make sure I don't get that feeling of losing again. I see how hurt I was and I'm glad that there's video out there that I can go watch and see my pain and understand what I felt when I lost."

Wali Moses, Stevenson's trainer and grandfather says even at a young age, Stevenson just had, "it."

"We were playing baseball and t-ball, and he went through about three or four different pitching machines," Moses said. "By the time he got five, he was at the highest level and that hand and eye coordination was so exceptional."

Stevenson is entering one of the most stacked divisions in boxing, with other players such as Devin Haney, Ryan Garcia, Gervonta Davis and Vasiliy Lomachenko.

But Stevenson says if you're not confident, you're in the wrong sport.

When he steps in the ring against Shuichiro Yoshino in his hometown of Newark next week, he wants to put the entire division on notice.

"April 8th, I'm going to put on an amazing performance," Stevenson said. "They are going to get the best Shakur Stevenson they've ever seen."

Stevenson is set to fight in his hometown of Newark next Saturday in the main event.