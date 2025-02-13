17-year-old Henderson local starred in NFL’s Super Bowl LIX commercial

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ki'Lolo Westerlund's story is one of transformation, determination and breaking barriers.

The 17-year-old Henderson local, once self-proclaimed as ‘terrible’ in the sport of flag football, now finds herself on the national stage, having starred in the NFL’s Super Bowl LIX commercial, NFL Flag 50.

Westerlund, who started playing flag football four years ago during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, never anticipated how far the sport would take her.

Initially playing volleyball and rugby, she was drawn to the idea of trying something new to stay active during lockdown. She attended a flag football tryout even though she had no experience in the game.

I started playing four years ago during quarantine. Honestly, I wasn’t thinking about flag football. I was terrible. But I loved it, and I stuck with it.

It wasn’t long before Westerlund fell in love with the game despite a rocky start. The tight-knit community of flag football players quickly became a source of support for her, and she developed a passion for the competitive yet fun nature of the sport.

“I just love the community... flag football builds character on and off the field,” Westerlund explained. “It really allows you to move forward on and off the field.”

The moment that changed Westerlund’s trajectory came when her mom received a life-changing email — an invitation to star in the NFL’s Super Bowl commercial.

Westerlund’s excitement, though initially overwhelmed by shock, turned into a memorable experience when she arrived on set and found herself surrounded by NFL legends like Marshawn Lynch and Justin Jefferson.

“It was surreal. The producers were amazing, and honestly, it just felt natural because I was playing the sport I love,” she said.

For Westerlund, starring in the Super Bowl ad wasn’t just about personal glory. It was about showcasing the potential of girls in sports and pushing for flag football to be recognized in every state.

I want all 50 states to have flag football. It's bigger than just me. My state has flag football in high school and it’s just a huge opportunity for the girls in the community.

The movement behind the commercial

Her success represents more than just her own hard work; it’s part of a bigger movement to elevate the sport. She has become a mentor for younger players, especially as flag football gains recognition and support.

“I’ve really put myself out there and gained exposure. It’s definitely the way I was raised. My parents want my sister and I to be the best people we can be on and off the field,” Westerlund said.

I want opportunities for multiple girls. It’s bigger than football.

Westerlund’s commitment to the sport is reflected in her community engagement. She frequently volunteers at clinics and helps younger girls who want to follow in her footsteps. It’s clear that she sees herself as a role model and a leader, particularly in Nevada, where flag football is a relatively new sport.

“The flag football community is small right now, but it’s growing. You find forever friends, forever family, wherever you go,” she shared.

Her father, Charlie Westerlund, has been a proud supporter throughout her journey, witnessing firsthand her growth from a hesitant beginner to an accomplished athlete.

“It was a proud dad moment. To see my little girl in a commercial in the sport that I love... it left me speechless,” he said, his voice filled with emotion. “She was definitely bad when she started. She could run, but she could not catch. She was actually afraid of the ball.”

Ki'Lolo’s perseverance paid off. Her father credits her love for the sport and her determination to help her succeed.

“She just kept going to practice. She loved it and she just kept trying. And she just got hands somewhere and then she was catching everything.”

Ki'Lolo’s rise to fame in flag football has sparked pride in her family, and her success has fueled the desire to create opportunities for more girls to follow in her footsteps. For Charlie, it’s especially meaningful to see flag football being embraced by the NFL and growing across the country.

“To me, it means a lot because I am a girl dad. To see the NFL push for girls flag, for girls to be more involved is something I want now,” he said. “I am just grateful for the NFL for this push and support they are giving the girls.”

This push by the NFL is part of a larger effort to promote flag football as a varsity sport for high school girls in all 50 states. As part of the NFL Flag 50 campaign, the NFL aims to inspire increased opportunities for young female athletes.

Currently, there are already 15 U.S. states that offer flag as a high school varsity sport, with an additional 18 states running pilot programs. Ki'Lolo’s involvement in the campaign highlights the growing momentum of the sport.

Westerlund’s success doesn’t end with her Super Bowl ad role. She is continuing her flag football journey at the collegiate level. This fall, she will play at Alabama State University as part of the program’s NCAA Division I FCS women’s flag football team.

In addition to her NCAA commitment, Ki'Lolo has also made her mark as a three-time gold medalist and a member of the U.S. National Team. Her accolades, including competing internationally, have established her as one of the top flag football players in the country.

For Westerlund, this is just the beginning. From quarantine rookie to Super Bowl commercial star, her journey shows that with consistency and hard work — anything is possible.

Honestly, it means so much to me. I am just so thankful. I didn’t expect any of this.

As the sport of flag football continues to grow, Ki'Lolo Westerlund is proof that with heart and determination, young girls can break down barriers and make their mark on the world stage. Whether she's on the field with the Liberty High School flag football team or representing the United States, she is pushing the sport forward and inspiring the next generation of athletes.