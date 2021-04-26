Watch
13 players, 5 from Alabama, to attend NFL draft in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (AP) — Thirteen prospects will attend next week's NFL draft in person. One year after the entire draft was conducted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the league is attempting to return to some normalcy.

Most of the 13 players coming to Cleveland are expected to be selected in the first round.

Five members of national champion Alabama will attend.

They are quarterback Mac Jones, defensive lineman Christian Barmore, cornerback Patrick Surtain II and receivers Jaylen Waddle and Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

The NFL says an additional 45 prospects will participate virtually.

That includes likely No. 1 overall selection quarterback Trevor Lawrence of Clemson.

