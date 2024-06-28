1-on-1's with Jiri Prochazka and Michael 'Venom' Page ahead of UFC 303

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UFC 303 is set to headline T-Mobile arena Saturday, June 29, for International Fight Week.

The main event has changed quite a bit since the official card was announced though.

Alex Pereira (10-2) will be defending his light heavyweight championship against top ranked contender Jiri Prochazka (30-4-1) for the second time.

Both men are stepping in at two-weeks notice after Conor McGregor pulled out of his bout with Michael Chandler due to an injury.

Pereira won the last meeting via TKO, but Prochazka says he thinks this is a brand new opportunity for him.

We spoke to Prochazka about his preparation for this fight, how quickly he agreed to step in at a late notice and more. See the full interview below:

[FULL INTERVIEW] 1-on-1 with Jiri Prochazka

Another fight in the card that, unlike the main event, has stayed unchanged is between welterweight contenders Ian Machado Garry and Michael "Venom" Page.

Garry is undefeated (14-0-0) with seven coming by way of KO and is considered one of the rising stars in the UFC.

Page (22-2) is entering his second fight in the UFC, but is one of the most accomplished mixed martial artists in the world.

Garry is currently the seventh ranked welterweight in the UFC, while Page is ranked 14th.

We sat down with Page about his opponent, the rise of MMA in the UK and more. See the full interview below: