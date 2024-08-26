1-on-1 with jiu jitsu youth world champion Caleb O'Connor

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is famously known as the "Fight Capital of the World" for its rich history of boxing and MMA fights.

Jiu jitsu is has also built a strong presence in the Valley, and one 13-year-old Las Vegas local is already taking the grappling world by storm.

Earlier this month, Caleb O'Connor won the ADCC (considered the Olympics of grappling) youth world championship.

O'Conner is also a nine-time ADCC Open gold medalist and a six-time IBJJF Pan Kids champion.

We got to sit down with him in studio about his love for jiu iitsu, how much his parents have helped him along the way, and what his long term goals are in the sport.