Three Square Food bank announces over 600k meals will be given to Nevada residents in need

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three Square Food Bank announced Monday that a total of 625,848 meals will be provided for the nearly 364,000 food-insecure valley residents.

The food bank says this is thanks to the combined efforts of Southern Nevada’s culinary community, residents and visitors during Las Vegas Restaurant Week.

FOOD BANK COVERAGE:



Three Square says 1-in-6-Southern Nevadans struggle with hunger. The money raised will help feed hundreds of thousands of locals in need of help.

Some of this years top food earners included "Bouchon," "The Coffee Class" and "Sweet Sin."

This year also made history with dozens of first-time restaurants participating.