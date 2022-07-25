Las Vegas food banks experiencing heightened demand amid inflation spikes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The lines at local food banks are getting longer as inflation puts a strain on people’s wallets.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices are up more than 10% compared to this time last year.

“In talking with our agency partners, we’ve seen the number of people attending food pantries increase by about 5% and 15% compared to the first three months of this year. So, we know that people need help,” said Regis Whaley, the director of advocacy and research at Three Square.

Whaley said they are able to meet the increased demand, but rising costs and supply chain issues have made it more difficult to keep their shelves stocked.

“The number of people experiencing food insecurity in Nevada has gone up significantly since the start of the pandemic. There were about 280,000 people experiencing food insecurity before the pandemic and now we’re at about 364,000 people. We encourage anybody that needs the help to come. We’re here for you,” Whaley said.

Because of higher food costs and higher needs in the community, Whaley said donations are

More appreciated than ever. If you’re in the position to help, you can do so here.