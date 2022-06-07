'Restaurant Week' begins in Las Vegas, over 200 venues participate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three Square Food Bank's "Restaurant Week" begins in the Valley on Monday.

Over 200 restaurants are to participate, helping those who face the day without a warm meal.

PREVIOUS: Las Vegas Restaurant Week returns to benefit local food bank

Three Square Food Bank is Southern Nevada’s only food bank and largest hunger relief organization, serving Las Vegas and all of Clark, Lincoln, Esmeralda and Nye counties.

The annual week is a way that restaurants in the community can help the food bank combat food insecurity.

Palate, a new restaurant in Art Houz in Downtown Las Vegas, will be participating for the first time this year.

Managing partner, Shawn Barrack, says they didn't want to pass up on this opportunity to welcome the community in their new restaurant while also giving to a great cause.

Participating restaurants will have a discounted menu, in which every time items are ordered from that menu, the proceeds will go to the food bank.

For more information on Restaurant Week, click here. For more information on Palate, click here.