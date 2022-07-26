Three Square Food Bank closes Texas Station food distribution site

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Three Square Food Bank's distribution site at Texas Station is discontinuing its service.

In a news release, Three Square announced that it will open for the last time at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and will remain open while supplies last.

While Three Square did not provide specifics on why it was closing, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently said that food prices have increased by more than 10% compared to food prices around this time last year.

Regis Whaley, the director of advocacy and research at Three Square, told KTNV that Three Square was “able to meet the increased demand, but rising costs and supply chain issues have made it more difficult to keep shelves stocked.”