The Animal Foundation providing walk-in pet food assistance June 25

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — To better support the community, The Animal Foundation ’s Keeping Every Person and Pet Together (KEPPT) program is providing free pet food assistance for walk-in guests on June 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. No advance registration required.

Pet food pick-up will take place at The Animal Foundation’s campus at 655 N. Mojave Road, in Maddie’s Lifesaving Community Center, to the right of the Adoption Center. Pet food is available for both cats and dogs.

“During these uncertain economic times, we know that there can be a need for extra resources,” said Ariadna Medecki, Community Programs Manager. “Our pet food pantry is designed to keep pets where they belong, at home with their loving families. In 2021, we've provided over 500 animals with pet food assistance, and we are looking forward to expanding our community outreach with this event to help keep even more families together.”

If you are not able to come to the walk-in event on June 25, the pet food pantry is always open by appointment. For more information about the pet food pantry event, or to make an appointment for pet food assistance, please email KEPPT@animalfoundation.com or call 702-955-5910.

