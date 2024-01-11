NFL, Luke Bryan surprise Las Vegas woman with tickets to Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman is being recognized for her work serving the community and has been surprised with tickets to Super Bowl LVIII.

Sydney Knott is the founder of the Las Vegas-based non-profit organization Horses4Heroes. The organization provides affordable and accessible programs with horses for their members as well as free horse riding for local first responders. Their members include active duty service members, veterans, law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs, school teachers, and health care professionals and their families.

"I started this over 17 years ago," Knott said. "We feel like the children, especially, are the ones that feel the burden. They're the ones that are moved every two to three years. They're the ones that have parents who miss birthday parties, miss milestones, miss a lot of sporting events because they're serving community and country. Our way of saying thank you to them is letting them come to my ranch and ride my horses."

Last week, the National Football League and the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee joined forces with country star Luke Bryan to surprise Knott. She was given tickets to see Luke Bryan's show at Resorts World, before he wrapped up his residency, and she got to go backstage to meet Bryan.

"I hope you don't ask me to sing," Knott told Bryan. "I don't have a great voice tonight."

"That happens," Bryan responded. "Sometimes, I'm not either but I power there."

Knott said she is truly grateful and can't wait for the Super Bowl.

"We are huge, die-hard football fans, college and the NFL. We are so excited and so proud to be part of this moment," Knott said. "We're going to the Super Bowl!"

