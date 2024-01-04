Las Vegas man surprised with Super Bowl LVIII tickets by David Blaine, Steven Jackson

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another Las Vegas native is going to Super Bowl LVIII.

Jonas Martin was surprised with tickets by former National Football League running back Steven Jackson and magician David Blaine.

According to the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee, Martin is on the autism spectrum and is a client of the Grant A Gift Autism Foundation - Ackerman Center. They said he was able to complete their social skills program and graduate from their vocational program. He now works with Mustang Sally's at Ford Country and he's also able to live independently.

Martin loves the Las Vegas Raiders and also loves magic, which led to the special moment with Blaine and Jackson.

The pair met Martin at the Encore Theater at the Wynn and taught him how to throw cards. At one point, they took turns trying to throw a card to hit the camera and Martin did it before Blaine.

"You just beat a pro magician, a pro football player, and you've never thrown a card before," Blaine said.

"Boo-yah," Martin said.

That's when Jackson pulled out the Super Bowl tickets and said Martin was going to the Super Bowl.

"Yeah boy! I'm going," Martin said excitedly.

Blaine also surprised Martin with tickets to his show and said at the beginning of the show, when he throws cards, Martin can join him.

The host committee has been giving Super Bowl tickets out to other community members, including a community advocate who works with several valley organizations and a high school student who overcame adversity to reach some of his educational goals.

Super Bowl LVIII will be at Allegiant Stadium on Feb. 11, 2024.