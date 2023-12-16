Las Vegas woman, community advocate surprised with tickets to Super Bowl LVIII

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas community advocate is going from shining a light to getting her turn in the spotlight.

Earlier this month, the Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee surprised Donica Martinez with a pair of tickets to the Super Bowl.

Martinez works with several community organizations across the valley. She is a community liaison for Crossroads of Southern Nevada, a case manager at the Shine A Light Foundation, and a P.L.E. Coordinator and a Lived X Consultant with the Nevada Homeless Alliance.

Martinez said she was homeless for seven years and made the decision to turn her life around.

"I was homeless for seven years. Now, here I am and I get to actually work for Shine A Light," Martinez said. "That is the most great thing there is for me because I never imagined I could be worth any of this and I am."

She said she was "super overwhelmed" to be recognized and honored in this way.

This isn't the first time someone in the community has been surprised with Super Bowl tickets. Last month, the Host Committee surprised teenager Luis Ortiz and his family with four tickets to the game.