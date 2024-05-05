Nevada State celebrates first graduating class since becoming a university

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State is celebrating its first graduating class since the institution became a university.

On Saturday, over 840 degrees were conferred to 822 graduates that earned degrees in more than 65 majors and minors.

In addition to that, the university awarded three honorary master's degrees to Kelly Maxwell, the Executive Director of Baby's Bounty, Federico Zaragoza, the President of the College of Southern Nevada, and Sandra Douglass Morgan, the President of Las Vegas Raiders.

Douglass Morgan also delivered the keynote address.

"NSU's journey of growth mirrors your own. Just as this institution has evolved, your time here has transformed you to the accomplished graduates you are today. In football, we often talk about the importance of having a game plan. Well graduates, I hate to break it to you, but life after college rarely works according to plan," Douglass Morgan said during her address. "It's more about the audibles, the quick adjustments on the fly so buckle up because your game is just getting started."

Douglass Morgan also emphasized giving back and that even though students will face obstacles in their life, they can succeed no matter what future they have chosen.

"As you begin this next chapter, know that the world is brimming with opportunity. Embrace the challenges. Celebrate each and every victory and above all, stay true to yourselves and the values instilled in you during your time at Nevada State University," Douglass Morgan said. "Congratulations once again and may your futures be filled with boundless opportunity and profound fulfillment. Congrats 2024 Scorpions."

The program also celebrated the first graduating class of its Data Science program, which launched in Fall 2021.

"This year holds special significance for our graduates, as they represent the first class to have 'University' printed on their diplomas after officially renaming Nevada State College to Nevada State University last summer," said Dr. DeRionne Pollard, President of Nevada State University. "As we continue to uphold our mission as a University for All, we take immense pride in offering high-quality and affordable higher education to our uniquely diverse student body."

In June 2023, Governor Joe Lombardo signed a bill that officially renamed Nevada State College to Nevada State University. The university officially adopted the new name in honor of Nevada State's 20th anniversary last year.

According to officials, the transition to the word "University" will "more accurately represent" Nevada State as a critical pathway for graduates entering "critical professions across the state."

Students that graduated on Saturday included Hyra Alenton and Elijah Calma, who both graduated with their psychology degrees. Calma said he's grown a lot in his time at Nevada State.

"I started college during the pandemic so my first year and a half was online. I didn't get to know other freshman," Calma said. "When I came on campus, it was really cool. I've learned a lot and my advice, don't procrastinate. Do everything on time and get it in before the due date."

Alenton said she is already putting her degree to use.

"I am already working in the substance abuse field. I am a substance abuse counselor, which is really needed in Nevada so if you're looking for a degree, consider it," she said. "It's something that I'm looking into professionally so, obviously, [I plan to] go to grad school and a master's is in the plan. I'm already working in the field and it's something that not a lot of psychology students have and it's something I'm really, really grateful for."

So what advice does Alenton have for potential future students?

"Be Bold. Be great. Be State," she said smiling.