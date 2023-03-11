Nevada State College gets the OK to move forward with 'University' name change

(KTNV) — Nevada State College is one step closer to being renamed Nevada State University.

An effort by the school's leadership has been in the works since at least 2022, when the school marked its 20th anniversary.

Friday, the Nevada System of Higher Education's Board of Regents voted to authorize NSC's president to seek legislation that would allow for the name change.

According to the Board of Regents, legislation is needed before the board can authorize changing Nevada State College's name.

The Board voted to authorize NSC President Dr. DeRionne Pollard to advocate for the Nevada State Legislature to create a second-tier teaching university within the Nevada System of Higher Education, according to the Board of Regents. That tier would replace the state college as the middle tier of higher education institutions in Nevada, after the state university tier where both Universities of Nevada are categorized.

That procedural steps is necessary before the Board of Regents can approve changing the name from Nevada State College to Nevada State University. If that legislation passes, the Board will approve the name change effective July 1.

"Today's historic vote affirms and validates our students, our missing, and the work that we do," Dr. Pollard stated after the decision was announced. "I am extremely grateful to the Regents and the outpouring of support from the community. I look forward to passing codifying changes during this Legislative Session."

The idea to change the school's name was discussed for a number of years before school leadership took concrete steps to make it a reality, Pollard told Channel 13 in a previous interview.

"We know for a fact that students who earn a credential that has 'university' on it instead of 'college,' they have a greater marketplace value and also demonstrate their commitments to the community," Pollard said at the time.

Pollard cited research that found a school that changes its name from "college" to "university" saw enrollment increase by more than 5% within five years, and about 7% in six years.