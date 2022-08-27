Nevada State College seeking name change to university

HENDERSON (KTNV) — What's in a name? For Nevada State College, a new name means better branding and more engagement. The school seeking to change its name to Nevada State "University".

A university for all. That's the messaging behind Nevada State College’s main initiative. The school celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and now looking to change its name from college to university.

"The fact that we're offering both undergraduate degrees, as well as graduate education, it allows us to be very thoughtful on how we position ourselves in the marketplace."

Nevada State College president Dr. DeRionne Pollard says this idea has been discussed for a number of years and now concrete steps are being taken to make it a reality.

"We know for a fact that students who earn a credential that has university on it instead of college, they have greater marketplace value and also demonstrate their commitments to the community,” she said.

She says research found a school that changes its name from "college" to university", saw enrollment increase by more than five percent within five years and about seven percent in six years.

Dr. Pollard says the proposed name change to Nevada State University better aligns with the school's vision to remain an affordable and accessible option for higher education as well as competitively positioning its graduates for jobs.

"Their income potential has seen an increase of approximately $1500 annually,” She said.

Marketing is also an important factor. A school survey showed 33% of Henderson business and community leaders couldn't name the difference between Nevada State College and College of Southern Nevada, a community college. Shaundell Newsome, board chair of the Urban Chamber of Commerce is pushing for the name change saying it will help minority students who make up more than 3/4ths of the school's student body.

"Not just the diversification of ethnicity, but the diversification of thought and energy and excitement. This is really going in a great direction,” he said.

The proposed name change will go before the Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents on September 9.