Governor Joe Lombardo signs bill renaming Nevada State College to Nevada State University into law

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has signed the bill codifying the renaming of Nevada State College into Law.

Senate Bill 273 would allow Nevada State College to be renamed to Nevada State University, and officially adopt the name on July 1. According to a press release from the Governor's office, the bill received unanimous support from both the Nevada Assembly and Senate.

The institution will take a "phased approach" to roll out the renaming, culminating in the official adoption of the name on July 1 — in honor of Nevada State's 20th anniversary.

According to officials, the transition to the word "University" will "more accurately represent" Nevada State as a critical pathway for graduates entering "critical professions across the state."

While the proposition remained under discussion for the past several years, Nevada state has remained one of the few four-year schools within its current Carnegie classification in the western region to still use “college” in its name.

“Renaming this institution to Nevada State University reflects our progress and growth over the past 20 years, while also serving as a testament to our mission of providing intentional access and superior education to a gloriously diverse student population,” said Nevada State President Dr. DeRionne Pollard. “This action further validates our students' hard-earned degrees through the distinction attributed to Nevada State's educational offerings.”