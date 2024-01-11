President shares what's in store for Nevada State University after name change in address

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Nevada State University held its State of the University address Wednesday.

President Derionne Pollard and student Lesley Arias say the most recent university accreditation from its former college name is only the start of what's to come for the university.

Excitement is an understatement.

"What we're looking at right now is how to make Nevada State University 'the university' for Nevada," Pollard said.

Last fall, the university saw its largest enrollment yet. Dr. Pollard says this year, there are three major focuses for the university.

"One is to go deeper into communities that have traditionally been underserved," she said. "Expand our footprint at the institution

and, lastly, go deeper into our programming."

In June of last year, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo signed a bill renaming Nevada State College to Nevada State University.

"I think that’s really cool because having that name kind of solidifies the work that we are doing here," Arias said.

These milestones include a 500 sq. foot expansion to the university, developing an athletics program, and focusing on educating students who will hopefully cycle back into the Nevada workforce.

"Home-grown programs allow us to take folks that are already invested in the community and encourage them to stay," Pollard said.

For Arias, the small classroom sizes are what she's loved most about the school, but she's now ready for new students to join her home.

"It's really exciting that more students are coming and that the university is growing," she said. "What we have now is going to be offered to so many more students, not just me."