Las Vegas Valley kosher market raising money for Israel relief efforts

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On South Rainbow, the 365 Mountain Market is a European kosher market with rows of goodies on the shelves.

"All this stuff is snacks we would eat as children," said owner Shay Shalmiev.

This store is a little slice of home.

"75 percent of the goods here are imported from Israel," he said.

On Saturday, Israel was attacked by the militant group Hamas', also striking a music festival and killing hundreds.

"It is a trauma for me as a human being that I cannot be there to help them and support them and do whatever I have to do to help my country," he said.

A trauma Shalmiev does not take lightly.

"We're taking a big percentage of our sales, and we're donating it to the Israeli defense to help the soldiers for whatever they need," he said. "Medication, food, whatever they need."

Shalmiev rides the wave of uncertainty for his homeland.

"It will come to a point if this is not going to stop," he said. "We are not going to be able to keep importing and serving our community."

In the meantime, he keeps the faith. It is Jewish tradition to light a candle sometimes in happiness and others times in grief.

While Shalmiev can't physically be in Israel to help, he's finding his own way to light the path in this dark tunnel.

"I'm donating some candles, a few hundred candles, for the memorial so they can light the candles in memory of the soldiers," he said. "The babies, the older, the younger people, the women, the ones that got murdered, and the ones that did not make it home yet."

265 Mountain Market is located at 3655 S. Rainbow Boulevard Ste. 104-105 — more information on their website.

