Las Vegas woman struggling to return after visiting family near Gaza

Our Tricia Kean introduces us to Las Vegas resident, Etti Mishal and her husband, who were visiting family in Israel on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Just two days before, the surprise attacks by Hamas.
Posted at 8:32 AM, Oct 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-10 11:34:23-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some Israeli-Americans are trying to leave the country after their vacations turned into a warzone.

Owner of "Etti Photography," Etti Mishal and her husband were visiting family in Israel on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Just two days before, the surprise attacks by Hamas.

Her extended family in Israel lives near Gaza and were forced to hide in their home while terrorists broke in.

"They heard the terrorist inside their house, and they texting us like, 'There's inside of our house.'" Mishal said. "But Thank God. Some people didn't get so lucky. It's hard."

Etti says she's having a hard time processing the death and devastation of what's happened in the country she grew up in.

She's currently trying to get back to Las Vegas. However, there are no flights directly back to the U.S., which she says is required when traveling with a service dog.

