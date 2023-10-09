Emergency campaign started in Nevada to support Israel after unprecedented attack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday morning, Hamas' militants from Gaza launched an extreme rocket attack on major cities in Israel. It was an unprecedented surprise incursion.

The attack began around 6:30 a.m. Hamas claimed responsibility calling it "Operation Al-Aqsa Storm." ABC News reports that the rockets were fired toward southern and central Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

NEED SOME CONTEXT? Understanding the history of the Israel-Gaza conflict

Israel has declared war with Palestinian militant group Hamas. The Associated Press reports that hundreds have been killed on both sides of the border.

"We opened up an emergency campaign to raise dollars, and one hundred percent of those dollars raised will go directly to our partners on the ground in Israel," said Megan Weintraub, the chief philanthropy officer at Jewish Nevada. "Please visit our website to learn more information and donate to relief funds."

SUPPORT: Las Vegas Valley community showing support for Israel after Hamas' incursion

Weintraub shared the personal impact of the attacks, saying, "Our friends there are once again seeking shelter, staying as safe as possible and praying for peace in the coming days."

Gavrial Louri, a Los Angeles native, expressed his emotions upon waking up to the news of the attack, saying, "I was very sad because I feel for both sides. I know both sides want to live in peace."

MORE: What Nevada politicians are saying about Hamas' attack on Israel

Louri acknowledged the complexity of the situation, stating, "I would expect that there will be loss of life and a lot of conflict coming."

Jewish Nevada is hosting a community gathering in support of Israel on Monday, Oct. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at Temple Beth Sholom at 10700 Havenwood Lane, Las Vegas.