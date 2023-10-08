What Nevada politicians are saying about Hamas' attack on Israel

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Early Saturday morning, Hamas militants from Gaza initiated a heavy rocket attack on four Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Gedera, and Ashkelon.

Reports of the death toll immediately following the attack are conflicting — Israel authorities say at least 300 people are dead and 2,000 have been injured, while the Palestinian Health Ministry is reporting 232 dead and 1,790 injured in Gaza.

The attack is being described as the "most intense conflict" between Israel and Hamas since the 11-day war in 2021, where at least 200 people died in southern Israel and an additional 1,100 people were wounded. The Israeli Defense Forces have since declared "a state of alert for war" in a statement.

In the Las Vegas valley, almost every politician has weighed in on the conflict, all of which have expressed support for Israel.

These statements echo comments from President Joe Biden, who addressed the American public to assert that his support of Israel was "rock solid and unwavering."

Let there be no mistake: the United States stands with the State of Israel. pic.twitter.com/lRbPLflhzc — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 7, 2023

Governor Joe Lombardo expressed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that his "prayers are with Israel and the Israeli families suffering from Hamas' unprovoked terrorist attacks today."

My prayers are with Israel and the Israeli families suffering from Hamas’ unprovoked terrorist attacks today. These attacks are abhorrent, and Israel has a right to defend itself. Today — and every day — the United States and the American people stand with Israel. — Governor Joe Lombardo (@JosephMLombardo) October 7, 2023

House Representative Mark Amodei called the attacks "an outrage" and maintained that the "U.S. must continue to support Israel's right to defend itself."

These unprovoked terrorist attacks against Israel are an outrage, and we stand with the Israeli people and government on this dark day. The U.S. must continue to support Israel’s right to defend itself. — Rep. Mark Amodei (@MarkAmodeiNV2) October 7, 2023

Rep. Amodei has been a staunch supporter of Israel for the duration of his congressional career. In 2017, Rep. Amodei sent a letter to the House Committee on Appropriations, announcing his opposition to the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement.

The controversial BDS movement is a Palestinian-led campaign that uses financial pressure to "end international support for Israel's oppression of Palestinians," according to the Associated Press.

Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft shared a line from the Prayer for the State of Israel on X and also thanked multiple other politicians for issuing statements affirming their support for Israel.

“Grant peace in the land and happiness to all its residents” The Prayer for the State of Israel — Michael Naft (@MichaelNaft) October 7, 2023

Congresswoman Dina Titus shared on X that she "woke up to the horrific news" of the "unprecedented, large-scale" attack on Israel.

I woke up to the horrific news that Israel has come under attack from Hamas militants who have launched an unprecedented, large-scale assault on our ally.



Now more than ever, the United States must stand with Israel. — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) October 7, 2023

In 2021, Congresswoman Titus supported calls for de-escalation between Israel and Hamas during the 11-day war. She urged American politicians to renew their efforts to strengthen Israel's Iron Dome, an all-weather air defense system funded by the U.S. Government.

Congresswoman Susie Lee shared that she was "outraged and devastated" by the attack on Israel.

I am outraged and devastated by Hamas’s brutal surprise attack against Israel today. These acts of terror against innocent civilians are unforgivable. The United States will always stand with the Israeli people. — Congresswoman Susie Lee (@RepSusieLee) October 7, 2023

In 2019, Congresswoman Lee shared similar sentiments about the rocket attacks on Israel conducted by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another terrorist group fighting Israeli occupation.

In a statement, she said, "My main takeaway was that there's no goal more important than peace between Israel and Palestine, as difficult as it may be to achieve. Nothing justifies such heinous attacks on innocent civilians, families, and children, and Israel has every right to defend itself from such terror."

Senator Catherine Cortez Masto stated on X that the United States "must continue to support Israel's right to defend itself."

We stand with the Israeli people and government against these unprovoked terrorist attacks on civilians. We must continue to support Israel’s right to defend itself. — Senator Cortez Masto (@SenCortezMasto) October 7, 2023

Following Israel's proposal to annex parts of the West Bank in 2020, Senator Cortez Masto issued a statement expressing concerns about the proposal and how it could affect the "already difficult prospects of a negotiated two-state solution."

Senator Jacky Rosen also affirmed her support of Israel's "right to defend itself" from what she described in a post as "violent and unprovoked terrorist attacks."

I unequivocally condemn Hamas’s

violent and unprovoked terrorist attacks. Israel has the right to defend itself and respond to the brutal murder and kidnapping of its citizens. The United States and the American people stand with Israel. — Senator Jacky Rosen (@SenJackyRosen) October 7, 2023

Sen. Rosen affirmed her support of Israel following its proposal to annex parts of the West Bank in 2020. In a statement, she would describe Israel as the country's "most reliable partner in the Middle East."

She added, "When it comes to peace, I have always believed that a two-state solution is the best way to ensure Israel’s future as a secure, Jewish, and democratic state and to realize Palestinian national aspirations."