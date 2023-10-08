Las Vegas Valley community showing support for Israel after Hamas' incursion

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In support of Israel, the Israeli-American Council is hosting a rally in front of The Venetian Hotel Las Vegas.

Hamas militants from Gaza initiated a heavy rocket attack on four Israeli cities, including Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Gedera, and Ashkelon early Saturday morning.

RELATED: What Nevada politicians are saying about Hamas' attack on Israel

"Let's make our voices heard and show our unwavering support," officials with the council said in a media release. "There is a large Jewish and Israeli community in Southern Nevada."

The rally is said to start around 7 p.m. Sunday.

"Let's come together and make a difference," officials said.

NEED SOME CONTEXT? Understanding the history of the Israel-Gaza conflict

Hundreds have been killed on both sides of the border in fighting that continued Sunday, according to the Associated Press. So far, AP says Israeli media outlets reported 600 deaths from Hamas' incursion into Israel. About another 2,000 people in Israel have been wounded.

U.S. President Joe Biden made remarks along with Governor Joe Lombardo, Representative Mark Amodei, Commissioner Michael Naft and Congresswomen Dina Titus and Susie Lee. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen also spoke on the attack.

Our Isabella Martin is reporting on this event in the 6 p.m. hour and 11 p.m. show on Channel 13 or ktnv.com/live.