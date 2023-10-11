Former UNLV Israeli fellow describes situation in Israel following Hamas attacks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Israel is now at war with Hamas, a Palestinian militant group, following a surprise attack on Saturday.

More than 1,000 people have died in Israel and 900 people have died in Gaza.

So many are living in fear as the war rages on including Hagar Ben Bassat, a former Israeli fellow who studied at UNLV and returned to Israel in August.

“I know that any given moment there could be an alarm that sends me outside,” said Bassat. “Every day you wake up hoping everyone you know will survive another day.”

Bassat has been volunteering by packing boxes of essentials for soldiers now fighting a war.

“This war can not only take days. It could take weeks. It could take months,” said Bassat.

Rabbi Shea Harlig, the founder of Chabad of Southern Nevada, said he never expected to see such a deadly and vicious assault.

“I could have never imagined in 2023 on a single day, 1000 Jews would be murdered,” said Harlig. “It’s unbelievable what you see out in the world people supporting the murder of innocent people.”

Harlig said he is encouraging his congregation to keep studying the Torah and spread positivity in this time.

“If you want to help the situation, yes, you can send money to the soldiers who are fighting,” said Harlig. “But in addition to that, you have to do something spiritual and that is by increasing prayers, studying and acts of charity.”

At Hillel Las Vegas, Director Kat Huddleston said college students have been showing solidarity for Israel following the attacks.

“We are seeing a rise in antisemitic and antizionist actions on college campuses calling for Jewish students to unenroll from school,” said Huddleston. “It’s really disheartening to see. However, I really pride myself and UNLV prides itself on being one of the most diverse campuses in the country.”

Huddleston has also been encouraging students to continue following their religion.

“What we encourage and I, as Hillel’s director, is to have our students continue doing Jewish every single day,” said Huddleston. “Our world and our lives don’t stop just because there are people against us.”

Stephanie Tuzman is the president and CEO of Jewish Nevada. She said the Jewish community is growing in Southern Nevada and the attacks on Israel have major impacts in our valley.

“Israel is no stranger to conflict. But this time it’s different. We are under attack,” said Tuzman.

If you’d like to help Israeli citizens, you can donate to an emergency relief fund on Jewish Nevada’s website.

There is also a vigil on UNLV’s campus Thursday evening honoring those who have fallen in the attacks overseas.