Where to eat for Passover, Easter and Greek Easter in Las Vegas

List of meals and special items being offered for Passover, Easter and Greek Easter in the Las Vegas area. If you would like to submit information for a listing, please send to webmaster@ktnv.com.

PASSOVER -- MARCH 30-APRIL 7

MB STEAK AT HARD ROCK HOTEL

Brothers David and Michael Morton’s celebrated new restaurant, MB Steak, will commemorate Passover with a special holiday dinner available from March 30 to April 7. Executive Chef Patrick Munster will prepare braised brisket, served with roasted carrots, marble potatoes and horseradish gremolata, priced at $32. Wine director and sommelier, Mark Hefter, suggests pairing a merlot, L'Ecole No. 41, Columbia Valley, WA 2013, with the meal. MB Steak’s full menu, along with a list of its signature cocktails and a collection of spirits, will also be available for those wishing to dine throughout Passover.

STATION CASINOS

In observation of the Passover holiday, all Feast and Festival Buffet locations will offer special Passover menus in addition to the restaurants’ regular menu items. The Passover menus will be available from March 30 through April 7 for lunch and dinner. Special food items available throughout the observance include matzo ball soup, chopped liver, beef brisket, roasted chicken with matzo stuffing, matzo brei, noodle kugel, Hebrew new potatoes and more. Feast Buffets are located at Boulder Station, Green Valley Ranch Resort, Palace Station, Red Rock Resort, Santa Fe Station, Sunset Station and Texas Station. Festival Buffets are located at Fiesta Henderson and Fiesta Rancho. Hours and prices vary by property. http://www.sclv.com/

EASTER -- APRIL 1

BASKIN-ROBBINS

Baskin-Robbins is offering the new Bunny Stripe Cake for Easter. This festive dessert features a classic chocolate bunny atop a pastel striped cake that can be customized with any ice cream flavor and white or chocolate cake.

BLACK TAP CRAFT BURGERS & BEER

Nothing says Easter like The Peeps Shake from Black Tap Craft Burgers and Beer. Available for only one day on April 1, this cherry shake will feature a vanilla frosted rim with Easter M&M candies topped with three yellow chick peeps, whipped cream, Easter sprinkles & a cherry.

CHICA AT THE VENETIAN

Chica by Chef Lorena Garcia celebrates the flavors of Latin American cuisine with an astounding array of amazing dishes and the final course is no exception. This Easter's must-try dessert is the Tres Leches Dulce de Leche, the traditional 'three milks' dessert cake topped with toasted meringue and exotic fruit pico.

DIVINE CAFE SPRINGS PRESERVE

Enjoy a delicious Easter Sunday Brunch in the Divine Cafe at the Springs Preserve on April 1. Brunch will include a carving station featuring brined turkey and honey roasted ham, gourmet crepes and Eggs Benedict, a traditional Breakfast hot bar, pasta and salad stations, a pastry and dessert bar, and more! Brunch includes coffee, tea, and juice, with full bar options also available for purchase. The Easter Bunny will be roaming inside the cafe for photo ops between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 1, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Reservations are available for 9 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., with indoor and outdoor seating options. Adults: $34.26 per person plus sales tax and fees. Children 5 to 10: $11.82 plus sales tax and fees. Children under age 5 are free. Springs Preserve members receive a discount. Reservations are required, please purchase tickets online at Eventbrite.com. Limited seating available.

FREED'S BAKERY

Freed’s Bakery, a family-owned establishment of 59 years and featured bakery on Food Network’s hit show “Vegas Cakes,” will offer Easter egg bread and hot cross buns for Easter from March 29 through April 1. The braided Easter egg bread is made with hard-boiled Easter eggs braided into the sweet egg bread, priced at $9.95 each. Freed’s will also offer traditional hot cross buns—a sweet egg bread bun blended with chopped dried fruit and topped with sugar icing, priced at $1.35 per bun or $13.95 for a dozen.

HANK'S FINE STEAKS & MARTINIS

Hank's Fine Steaks & Martinis will offer an Easter Brunch from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The extensive array includes griddle items such as blueberry croissant casserole or Bavarian cream stuffed French toast; a carving station with meats including Korean short ribs, slow roasted turkey, ham, and lamb; a Bloody Mary bar; crepes; and a plentiful seafood array including poke bowls, king crab legs, salmon cornet, ceviche, Maine lobster and oysters. A fully stocked bagel bar and breakfast classics juxtapose a charcuterie selection, fresh fruit and salad options, and an indulgent array of sides include mac and cheese and green bean almandine. Guests of Hank’s will receive a homemade sweet bread basket filled with goodies delivered to their table. Menu items will differ at each steakhouse’s brunch, but both will offer guests a chance to have omelets made-to-order with fresh, gourmet ingredients such as prime rib, lobster, shrimp, smoked salmon, apple wood bacon, ham, sausage, wild mushrooms, asparagus, tomato, olive, spinach, avocado, onion, bell pepper, jalapeno, artichokes, cheddar, Swiss, feta, roasted tomato salsa and house-made hot sauce. Cost is $89 per person, $39 for children ages 3 to 10.

HIGH ROLLER EASTER CHOCOLATE TASTING

Hop onto the High Roller this spring to indulge in holiday chocolate tastings provided by Ethel M Chocolates. Guests will savor egg-shaped, premium chocolate pieces filled with fresh-crafted, gourmet flavors of the season such as peanut butter and strawberry while enjoying the best views of Las Vegas from 550 feet in the air. During the 30-minute rotation in a glass-enclosed cabin on the High Roller, an Ethel M chocolatier ambassador will discuss the origins of chocolate and how the pieces were created, all while encouraging guests to savor each aroma, taste and texture.

HOUSE OF BLUES AT MANDALAY BAY

Easter brunch will take place on Sunday, April 1, 2018 with two seatings at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. The kids will be welcomed with a special treat when they arrive to their seat – a bountiful basket with Easter eggs filled with prizes and sweet treats, and the Easter Bunny will make a special appearance to take photos and make a lasting memory. To add some fun for the entire family, a raffle will take place for the adults with tickets to upcoming House of Blues performances. Tickets for Gospel Brunch at House of Blues are on sale now and are priced at $54.50 (adults), $27.50 (children 3 – 11), plus applicable fees.

LAKESIDE AT WYNN LAS VEGAS

Lakeside will offer an Easter Sunday Jazz Brunch featuring The David "Mojo" Poe Ensemble. Brunch items include croissants, min-bagels, seasonal fruits and berries, chopped salad, farm fresh eggs, selection of cheeses and meats, breakfast potatoes, quiche, chilled shrimp, Alaskan King crab legs, oysters, lobster, poke, salmon, smoked prime rib, Easter ham, turkey, Hawaiian snapper, ricotta-lemon pancakes, King crab benedict, swordfish sliders, fried chicken and a variety of pastries and sweets. Cost is $75 per person, $39 for children ages 8 and under.



MORELS STEAKHOUSE & BISTRO

Morel Steakhouse & Bistro will host its popular Easter brunch for the entire family featuring photos with the Easter Bunny, prize-filled eggs and balloon animals. Children eight and under eat free with the purchase of an adult entrée from 11:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Reservations are recommended by calling 702.607.6333.

MORTON'S THE STEAKHOUSE

Morton’s the Steakhouse is celebrating Easter with a delectable Steak & Lobster Special for just $59.

RI RA LAS VEGAS

The specialty Easter menu includes delicious options including Honey Orange Whiskey Glazed Ham ($22), thick cut, sweet and smoky pit ham served with brown sugar glazed carrots, boiled baby potatoes and crisp garlic snap peas; Salmon Boxty ($23), diced salmon sautéed with red onion and tomato in a warm boxty and topped with a dill cream sauce and served with champ and sautéed vegetables; Rosemary and Mint Roasted Leg of Lamb ($24), served with brown gravy, roasted red potatoes and sautéed green beans; or the Prime Rib Carvery ($29) featuring 12-ounce Ribeye, slow roasted and served with garlic green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, and topped with a house Guinness au jus.

SOUTH POINT

BAJA MIGUEL'S

Baja Miguel’s will serve a three-course menu with a complimentary margarita or glass of wine from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for $21.95 per person. Menu highlights include shrimp tostadas, halibut cilantro and a traditional carrot cake or flan.

CORONADO CAFE

Coronado Café will offer a three-course meal with a complimentary glass of wine or cocktail from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for $15.95 per person. Menu highlights include cream of chicken soup or salad, roasted leg of lamb or honey baked ham, and chocolate mousse or warm apple dumplings

DON VITO'S

Don Vito’s will serve a three-course menu from 3 to 9 p.m. with a complimentary cocktail or glass of wine, available for $39 per person. Menu highlights include oven baked Gulf oysters, prosciutto with melon pearls or shrimp and farro salad; boneless leg of lamb, pan-seared beef medallions or swordfish; and almond creme brulee, coconut creme cannoli or seasonal berries.

GARDEN BUFFET

Garden Buffet will serve a Bottomless Champagne Easter Brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $17.95 with a club card or $21.95 without. The champagne brunch will feature a full breakfast selection including made-to-order omelets, Eggs Benedict, Raisin Bread French Toast, New York Style Cheese Blitzes and more. A variety of savory entrées will be available such as Kentucky Bourbon Glazed Ham, Alaskan Seared Salmon, Iowa Pork Chops, Santa Fe Style Lamb Enchiladas and Massaman Thai Beef Curry. In addition, the buffet will offer a Prime Rib and Leg of Lamb live carving station and six international cooking stations ranging from soups and salads to desserts and more. To top it off, the dessert station will cater to all sweet addictions with dishes including but not limited to Hot Cross Buns, White Chocolate Bread Pudding, Gelato, and Cheesecakes.

Garden Buffet will serve a Bottomless Champagne Easter Dinner from 4 to 9 p.m. for $17.95 with a club card or $21.95 without. The Easter dinner buffet will offer a variety of mouthwatering dishes such as Kentucky Bourbon Glazed Ham, Blackened Snapper, Texas Style Beef Medallions, Country Style Chicken in the Pot, Florida Golden Fried Shrimp and more. In addition, the buffet will host a series of stations featuring sushi from Zenshin, seasonal fruits, soups, salads and more. Guests can also enjoy live carving stations with Colorado Roasted Leg of Lamb and Nebraska Prime Rib, and desserts including Easter Bunny Cupcakes, White Chocolate Bread Pudding, Crepes Suzette, sorbet and gelato bar and more.

PRIMARILY PRIME RIB

Primarily Prime Rib will serve a three-course menu from 3 to 9 p.m. with a complimentary cocktail or glass of wine for $35 per person. Menu highlights include a salad bowl, shimp and asiago cheese quiche, cream of chicken soup and wedge salad or chicken gondolas; prime rib of beef, roasted leg of spring lamb, whiskey glazed ham, chicken in the pot, Alaskan Black cod or beef stroganoff; and warm apple dumplings, a tort or Bailey's Irish Creme cheesecake.

SILVERADO STEAK HOUSE

Silverado Steak House will serve a four-course menu from 4 to 10 p.m. with a complimentary cocktail or glass of wine, available for $55 per person. Menu highlights include wild mushroom crepes, chicken with cream sauce in a puff pastry or shrimp and crab salad; cream of leek soup, romaine and orange salad or salad bowl; roasted leg of spring lamb, breast of chicken with wil mushrooms and leeks, pan-seared halibut or beef medallions; and a warm tart, chocolate roulade or raspberries and cream.

T-BONES AT RED ROCK RESORT

The Easter Brunch will take place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The extensive array includes griddle items such as blueberry croissant casserole or Bavarian cream stuffed French toast; a carving station with meats including Korean short ribs, slow roasted turkey, ham, and lamb; a Bloody Mary bar; crepes; and a plentiful seafood array including poke bowls, king crab legs, salmon cornet, ceviche, Maine lobster and oysters. A fully stocked bagel bar and breakfast classics juxtapose a charcuterie selection, fresh fruit and salad options, and an indulgent array of sides include mac and cheese and green bean almandine. Guests of Hank’s will receive a homemade sweet bread basket filled with goodies delivered to their table. Menu items will differ at each steakhouse’s brunch, but both will offer guests a chance to have omelets made-to-order with fresh, gourmet ingredients such as prime rib, lobster, shrimp, smoked salmon, apple wood bacon, ham, sausage, wild mushrooms, asparagus, tomato, olive, spinach, avocado, onion, bell pepper, jalapeno, artichokes, cheddar, Swiss, feta, roasted tomato salsa and house-made hot sauce. Cost is $89 per person, $39 for children ages 3 to 10.

TUSCANY GARDENS

On Easter Sunday, guests can enjoy a prix fixe dinner menu from 3 to 10 p.m. at Tuscany Gardens for $39.95 in addition to the regular selection of Italian classics. For the first course, guests may choose between seared ahi tuna salad or parsnip soup. Selections for the entrée are roasted lamb served with asparagus with sauce gribiche and pineapple glazed ham served with heirloom carrots, each served with fingerling potatoes. For dessert, guests may choose between bread pudding and carrot cake, each served with gelato.

WIENERSCHNITZEL

Wienerschnitzel is celebrating Easter this year by offering its famous Chili Cheese Fries for just 99 cents, all day long on April 1. There is no coupon required.

YARDBIRD SOUTHERN TABLE & GRILL

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar, famous for their critically acclaimed fried chicken, is putting their spin on the holiday classic Easter carrot cake. This delightful dish is a candied pecan carrot cake filled with delectable cream cheese mousse and served with salted caramel sauce.

GREEK EASTER -- APRIL 8

ESTIATORIO MILOS

On April 8, guests celebrating Orthodox Easter at Estiatorio Milos inside The Cosmopolitan are in for a treat as owner and renowned restaurateur Costas Spiliadis adds his own unique twist on the traditional Easter spread, presenting a stunning four-course prix fixe menu ($75) for lunch from 11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. and dinner from 5 – 11 p.m. Usher in the new season with a uniquely inspired Greek meal, complete with Milos’s famous slow-roasted lamb on a spit, served with lemon potatoes.