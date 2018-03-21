2018 Easter events in Las Vegas valley

List of Easter-related events in the Las Vegas valley for 2018:

EGGSTRAVAGANZA AT WHITNEY PARK

Commissioner Jim Gibson is teaming up with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Clark County’s Parks and Recreation Department and other community partners for the annual Easter Eggstravaganza on March 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Whitney Park, 5712 Missouri Ave. This free, family event will feature egg hunts for children ages 2 to 12 along with a barbeque, face painting, candy, baskets, prizes and a variety of carnival games. Sponsors include Metro’s Southeast Area Command’s Safety Through Outreach and Prevention (STOP) program, Great Buns Bakery, Three Square, Communities United, Wal-Mart, Albertsons, Smiths, and Star Costume. Egg hunts for ages 2 to 5 will begin at 1 p.m.; ages 6 to 12 at 2 p.m. Parents are only permitted to help children ages 2 to 5. Adults won’t be allowed to help older children during the egg hunts. Families are asked to bring their own baskets for the egg hunts.

SPRING SPECTACULAR AT ETHEL M'S

The Spring Spectacular at Ethel M's will feature photos with the Easter bunny, an on-site petting zoo, a "real-life unicorn," face painting, balloon artists, a bounce house and more. Hours are 1 to 5 p.m March 24 and 25 and March 31 and April 1.

EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA

The Easter Eggstravaganza at Pavilion Pool is happening 9 to 10:30 a.m. March 24. It will be an aquatics event with an egg hunt (on land and in the water), games, music and swimming. Must bring plastic bucket or bag for gathering eggs. Children under 7 must be accompanied by parent. $2 per child. 702-229-1488.

4TH ANNUAL BUNNY TRAIL

98.5 KLUC's 4th annual Bunny Trail is taking place from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 24 at Tivoli Village, 300 S. Rampart Blvd. There will be an Easter egg hunt, kid's crafts and activities, and photos with Easter Bunny.

HOP & BOP EASTER EGG HUNT AND FESTIVAL

The Hop & Bop Easter Egg Hunt and Festival is happening 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 24 at Sunset Park. There will be a picnic and barbecue, build-your-own sundaes, music, dancing, a huge Easter egg hunt, human hamster balls and more.

EGG EXPRESS 2018

The Egg Express leaves the train station in Boulder City at 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 and 2:30 p.m. March 24 and 25 and March 31. Cost is $10 for adults, $7 for children ages 4-11 and free for children 3 and under. There will be games and airbrushing for the little ones.

RIVLIN GROUP'S EASTER EGG HUNT

The Rivlin Group is hosting an Easter egg hunt from 1 to 4 p.m. March 25 at Discovery Park in Henderson. There will be free photos with Easter bunny, face painting, balloon artist, games, cotton candy, and more.

CHILDREN'S HEART FOUNDATION EASTER EGG ADVENTURE

The Easter Egg Adventure for Children's Heart Foundation families will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 25 at Sunset Park (Aspen section). Chumlee Russell, star of HISTORY’s “Pawn Stars,” entrepreneur of Chumlee’s Candy on the Blvd., and a long-time supporter of the Children’s Heart Foundation will be there to help the families celebrate. There will be photos with Easter bunny, face painting, cotton candy, Easter egg hunts and more. Must register to attend.

EASTERSEALS NEVADA WALK AND SPRING CARNIVAL

Easterseals Nevada is holding its inaugural “Keeping PACE with Easterseals Nevada” dedicated walk and spring carnival on March 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wayne Bunker Family Park. There will be a children’s egg hunt beginning at 11:30 a.m. during the fun-filled PACE carnival with live music, food vendors, exciting carnival games, pony rides, a petting zoo, and much more.

HOP & SHOP EGG HUNT AT TOWN SQUARE

The Hop & Shop Egg Hunt is happening 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 31 at Town Square. There will be free Easter egg hunts for children ages 1 to 10 starting at 10 a.m. There will be mulitple egg hunts. Children should bring their own containers.

SPRING EGG HUNT

There will be several Easter egg hunts for various age groups between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. March 31 at Gilcrease Nature Sanctuary, 8103 Racel St. Cost is $4 for children over the age of 2.

EASTER EGG HUNT AT THE DRIVE-IN

There will be Easter egg hunts at the drive-in on West Carey Avenue between 5 and 7 p.m. April 1. There will also be face painting, a bounce house, coloring station, and a live DJ.

EASTER SUNRISE SERVICE

Palm Mortuaries and Cemeteries will host its 33rd annual Easter Sunrise Service in honor of Resurrection Day at 6:30 a.m. April 1 at Palm Eastern Cemetery, located at 7600 South Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas. The free, family-friendly event will feature an inspirational message, a ceremonial release of doves, live musical selections from various local artists, complimentary continental breakfast, and a special appearance by the Easter Bunny.

