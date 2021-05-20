'O' by Cirque Du Soleil welcomes audiences with splashy return beginning July 1

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — “O” by Cirque du Soleil makes its long-awaited return to the renowned theater, an aquatic marvel set inside Bellagio Resort & Casino on July 1. Tickets for performances are on sale now and can be purchased at cirquedusoleil.com/O.

On May 18, while preparing to resume the beloved production and to commemorate the show’s upcoming return, artists and crew members gathered to make the first celebratory splash in the world-famous pool, since closing the doors more than a year ago.

Debuting in 1998, “O” is known around the globe for its award-winning acrobatics and synchronized swimming routines inside a 1.5-million-gallon pool expertly crafted to dazzle audience members from every angle. The new updated schedule includes nightly performances Wednesday through Sunday at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Ticket prices start at $79 without tax or fees. Call 1-888-488-7111 or 702-693-8866 to book tickets or go to www.cirquedusoleil.com/O.

Show schedules are subject to change.