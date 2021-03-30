America First Credit Union and LV Raiders partner for small business contest

America First Credit Union and the Las Vegas Raiders are teaming up to give one small business the help they need with a contest.

The winner will received a single season sponsorship totaling $100,000 to help their small business get back on track.

They will also receive signage inside Allegiant Stadium, radio spots, digital promotions on the Raiders website, and mobile app. As well as tickets to a Raiders home game.

The contest is open to Nevada and Utah based businesses. The selected finalist will be notified in May and given the opportunity to showcase their business and plans at a private event held in Allegiant Stadium.

Small businesses with less than $10 million in annual revenue are eligible to apply.

The deadline to submit is March 31.

For more information, click here.