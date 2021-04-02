13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas From April 2-8, 2021

The following is a list of 13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas.

1. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is now open on Paradise Road. The former Hard Rock Hotel has been completely remodeled and features plenty of great spots for unforgettable photos. Foodies will also enjoy the variety of food and parking is always free for guests.

2. Michael Nugent is back at the Parlor Bar inside the El Cortez on Friday and Saturday nights in April. He performs from 6 to 10 p.m. The 26-year-old singer serenades guests with tunes from the classic Vegas era through modern-day contemporary hits.

3. Looking for something sweet for Easter? Sugar Factory at Fashion Show Mall has a variety of colorful and sweet spring and Easter treats including peeps, a Hershey’s cookies n’ cream bunny, chocolate bunnies, springtime fun dip, a Reese’s Pieces candy bag, Sour Patch kids and gummy sour worms and the Fluffy Strawberries & Cream Shake.

4. Valley Cheese & Wine is offering a special Easter basket for adults. It includes a bottle of Guntrum Riesling from Germany, a Ferrara Milk Chocolate Easter Egg, Peanut Butter Balls from Sugar and Spice, Dark Chocolate Hazelnuts from Ash Creek in Oregon, Rustic Bakery Cacao Nib Shortbread, and a $20 gift card to the shop. Baskets are $79.99 and can be purchased at the shop, located at 1570 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy #140, Henderson, NV 89012.

5. The STRAT hotel-casino is offering traditional Easter food at STRAT Cafe and a special Easter cocktail at REMIX Lounge and View Lounge in celebration of Easter from April 2 through 4. STRAT Café will offer a fish fry special on the final two days of lent, which will include crispy, battered cod, steak fries and coleslaw, priced at $18.

6. Fergusons Downtown is hosting a family-friendly market this weekend. There will be Easter egg hunts, an Easter basket making station, a bunny ears making station and more. Registration is required. Masks are required. Sanitation stations will be available.

7. Two drive-thru Easter basket pickup events are being held by Clark County. The first one will happen noon to 2 p.m. Apri 3 at Walnut Recreation Center (3075 N. Walnut Road). The second will take place 3 to 5 p.m. April 3 at the Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave. in North Las Vegas. The baskets are free while supplies last.

8. A blood drive is happening from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Apri 3 and 4 at the JW Marriott Resort & Spa. While all blood types are needed, there’s a critical need for type O blood donations—the most transfused blood type. And if you were just vaccinated, no problem as there is no deferral period for those who are vaxed. Social distancing will be in place and donors can reserve a spot at www.bloodhero.com (enter RAMPART as the code).

9. DW Bistro is offering a very special Easter Gospel Brunch. Brunch will be served from 10:30am until the concert begins at 1pm, featuring Skype Dee Miles of rose.rabbit.lie, some of her famous friends, and the prized local choir, Friends of Gospel. Tickets are $99 each.

10. The Downtown Container Park is inviting friends and family to a touches Easter egg hunt and Silent Disco dance party from noon to 4 p.m. Apri 4. General admission tickets are $10 per person prior to the event, $15 at the door.

11. CraftHaus Brewery is celebrating spring and Easter with a special creation named Carrot Craze, a frozen beer slushy that incorporates fresh carrot juice, a splash of mango puree along with Psychosis, Helles Lager topped with a festive marshmallow peep for $6.50. Serving now through Easter Sunday at both tap rooms.

12. The City of Henderson is hosting free performances by storytellers and musicians during the month of April at the Water Street Plaza. All performances begin at 7 p.m. Award-winning author and storyteller Antonio Sacre will appear on April 6.

13. PT’s Taverns is celebrating National Beer Day on April 7 with $4 celebratory mugs of PT’s crafted brews alll day. Additionally they are offering 4 unique, limited-edition VGK cups with the purchase of a 16-ounce beer throughout the month of April.

