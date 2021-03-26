Take a look inside the newest resort to open in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's official. Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas' newest hotel-casino, has opened its doors to guests.

"It's more about our employees and our team members and Las Vegas," said Richard "Boz" Bosworth, president and CEO of JC Hospitality.

Bosworth points out the grand opening puts 1,600 people back to work in Las Vegas and the surrounding area.

"People are dying to come back to Vegas, not only are you going to see that only, is it as good as it was, it's better than it was," explained Daniel Hughes, President of Hilton for the Americas.

The hotel-casino is in the spot where the old Hard Rock Hotel used to be, just off the Strip on Paradise Road between Tropicana Avenue and Flamingo Road.

The property expects to welcome visitors from around the world once travel restrictions ease and people feel more comfortable flying again.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas is also taking a page out of vintage Vegas' past with a lot of perks for guests including free parking, free Wi-Fi and no resort fees.

From the very beginning, Virgin Hotels has been proponents of upfront pricing.

Their celebrated “championing of the customer,” means there are no resort fees at any of their properties.

The brand-wide “No Nickel and Diming” policy also covers free Wi-Fi and “street priced” minibars, meaning drinks, snacks and goodies.

Virgin Hotels was originally scheduled to open in the fall of 2020 but the date was pushed back to January 2021, which was again delayed due to the pandemic.

During the grand opening ceremony, Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson presented officials with the Key to the Las Vegas Strip.

The county also says March 25, 2021, is now known as Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Day.

Mohegan Gaming Entertainment runs the Mohegan Sun Casino on the property, becoming the first Native American tribe to operate a casino in a place like Las Vegas.

A blanket is given as a sign of friendship and protection from the Tribe. @KTNV @VirginHotelsLV pic.twitter.com/APmjQ2sEEF — Joe Bartels (@Joe_Bartels) March 26, 2021

