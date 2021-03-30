PT’s Taverns celebrating National Beer Day with special mugs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — PT’s Taverns will cheers to National Beer Day with $4 celebratory mugs of PT’s crafted brews all day on April 7.

PT’s Taverns crafted brews include Hualapai IPA, Sean Patrick’s Red Ale and others.

Additionally, throughout April and coinciding with National Beer Day, all taverns will offer four unique, limited edition VGK collector’s cups with the purchase of a 16-ounce beer.

All of PT’s 64 locations throughout the Las Vegas Valley, including PT’s Pub, PT’s Gold, PT’s Ranch, PT’s Brewing Company, Sean Patrick’s, Sierra Gold and SG Bar will celebrate the holiday.

Recently awarded “All-Time Best of Vegas” by Las Vegas Weekly for its happy hour, PT’s offers daily drink specials, available at all taverns from 5 to 7 p.m., and midnight to 2 a.m. Specials include a 50% discount on wines by the glass, premium spirits and all craft and import beer, including craft brews and guest favorites like Michelob Ultra and Blue Moon.

Happy hour is available at all locations currently open.

A list of all open taverns may be found here.