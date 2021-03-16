Easter specials, events in Las Vegas | 2021

Here is a list of Easter specials and events happening around town in the Las Vegas area.

EVENTS

Art Class for Kids

With spring right around the corner, Art Classes for Kids introduces the March ART BOX and the Easter ART BOX, each offering fun and educational experiences for artists of any age. Created by instructor Kim Bavington, each ART BOX includes all the supplies needed to create three cool art projects, along with exclusive video tutorials containing all instruction needed. As part of Art Classes for Kids’ MONTHLY ART BOX subscription, The March ART BOX includes a Botanical Drawing of Clover to build skills with Still Life practice, a Bunny Clay Sculpture inspired by Beatrix Potter and an Abstract Painting inspired by American Artist Sol Lewitt, known for his substantial work in the areas of Conceptual Art and Minimalism. The artwork inspired by Lewitt utilizes watercolor techniques to create a cool, optical illusion painting. The special edition Easter ART BOX includes a Beatrix Potter Illustration, a PEEPS Sculpture and a realistic Lily Watercolor Painting, loosely inspired by American Artist Georgia O’Keeffe, famous for her close-up flower paintings that spill off the edges.

Bass Pro Shops

Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s invites families to celebrate Spring by offering free photos with the Easter Bunny at all retail locations. Families who make a free advanced reservation can receive a free studio-quality 4x6 color photo, with the option to upgrade to a series of photo packages. Free advance digital reservations are required for all participants and can be made online.

Las Vegas South Premium Outlets

Las Vegas South Premium Outlets is pleased to announce a safe and socially distanced Bunny visit for families as part of the Bunny Photo Experience at Las Vegas South Premium Outlets. The Bunny arrives on March 18 and will be available for socially distanced visits until April 4. Things to know before you go:

- Reservations are strongly encouraged.

- For everyone’s safety, visiting the Bunny will be a socially distanced experience.

- The Bunny will be wearing a concealed mask.

The Bunny Photo Experience hours are Monday – Saturday from noon to 7 p.m. and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

RESTAURANTS

Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery

Bailiwick All American Pub + Eatery at The Orleans Hotel and Casino will serve a delicious Easter Sunday menu, offering multiple options, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. for $38 per person. As a starter, couples will be served deviled eggs and the choice of cream of chicken soup or a wedge salad with chilled iceberg lettuce, smoked bacon, tomatoes, diced red onion, bleu cheese dressing, sweet balsamic reduction and crispy onion. The main entrée will feature the choice of lollipop lamb chops served with roasted corn and infused mashed potatoes topped with mint jelly demi-glaze. Diners can also choose the salmon phyllo, a fresh Atlantic salmon topped with seafood mousse and mushroom duxelles wrapped in baked phyllo dough and served with vanilla saffron sauce, croquette potatoes and the chef’s selection of fresh vegetables. To end the meal, guests can enjoy a fruit tart.

Bazaar Meat

SAHARA Las Vegas invites guests to celebrate Easter Sunday with a delectable brunch at Bazaar Meat, Chef José Andrés’ award-winning restaurant where meat reigns supreme, April 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Available for $65 per person, the multi-course brunch menu from Executive Chef Candace Ochoa begins with a fruit and granola parfait, chocolate croissants and blueberry muffins for the table. During the first wave, diners can indulge in a bagel and lox cone, featuring marinated salmon roe and dill cream cheese; a half dozen fresh oysters; and Croquetas de Jamón, jamón-béchamel fritters. A la carte items, including steak, caviar flights, jamón plates and desserts, will also be offered for an additional price, as well as a bottomless beverage option available for $30 per person, which includes Cava, sangria and mimosas. A children’s menu is available for $25 for children ages 12 and younger.

Bouchon

Bouchon by world-renowned chef Thomas Keller offers a modern take on French cuisine and a Sunday brunch that’s the talk of The Strip. On Easter Sunday, Bouchon’s menu will feature standout favorites like the Poulet et des Gaufres, an elevated take on sweet and savory chicken with waffles; Benedicte au Crabe, a benedict dish with jumbo lump crab; seafood offerings including fresh oysters, shrimp, lobster, mussels, caviar; a variety of champagne, and much more.

BRERA Osteria

This Easter, BRERA Osteria inside Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort will offer a special Easter a la carte menu in addition to their daily menu.

Carve Prime Rib

Carve Prime Rib at Cannery Casino Hotel will serve a scrumptious three-course Easter dinner on Sunday, April 4 from 4 p.m. to close for $40 per person. The meal will begin with a spring dinner salad, followed by the choice of a roast rack of lamb with a Dijon mustard and herb crust served with mint sauce, au gratin potatoes and spring vegetables. Guests can also choose the pan-roasted Chilean sea bass served with light shellfish sauce with bay shrimp, crab and scallops, as well as jasmine rice and steamed asparagus. For dessert, diners can choose the spring berry shortcake, a warm buttermilk biscuit served with fresh berry compote, vanilla bean ice cream and whipped cream, or the coconut cream cake.

CHICA

Guests can enjoy an Easter brunch and dinner at CHICA inside Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort. CHICA will offer Huevos a la Cubana ($23), which features steamed rice, sofrito, crispy pork belly, banana, bacon, and fried egg, for brunch. Guests can enjoy dinner where the Lamb Carnitas for Two ($105) including a spit-roasted lamb shoulder, housemade tortillas, rice, beans, pickles, and guacamole will be served. CHICA will serve a Pina Colada Carrot Cake ($13) for a sweet treat. Guests can imbibe on a menu full of bubbles as they enjoy a beverage menu featuring Billecart-Salmon Champagne Brut Rosé ($95), Belle Année Dry Rosé ($35), and Mimosas for the Table ($35).

Copper Whisk Café

The Orleans’ Copper Whisk Café will be serving up a three-course Easter special on Sunday, April 4 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. for $18.99 per person. The Easter Sunday special will start with the choice of soup or house salad. For the main entrée, guests can enjoy fresh Atlantic salmon stuffed with snow crab, laced with citrus beurre blanc sauce, and served with croquette potatoes and fresh vegetables. Strawberry shortcake will be served for dessert.

Cornerstone Classic American Steakhouse

Cornerstone Classic American Steakhouse at Gold Coast Hotel and Casino will offer a memorable Easter Sunday dinner from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. for $41 per person. Guests can start their dinner with the choice of soup du jour or a dinner salad. For the main course, diners can choose from the braised lamb shank served with root vegetables and couscous, or the pan-seared orange roughy served with potato kugel and lemon butter sauce. Guests can end the meal with pecan bread pudding. Reservations are strongly suggested. To make a reservation, guests can call (702) 367-7111 or online.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

Dickey’s restaurants in all locations will be open on Easter, ready to safely serve guests through dine-in (where available), carryout, curbside or contactless delivery. The perfect holiday meal, Dickey’s Classic Family Pack feeds up to four and includes one pound of pulled pork, one pound of brisket, barbecue beans, cabbage slaw, potato salad, six rolls, barbecue sauce, pickles and onions.

The world’s largest barbecue concept is also offering a variety of Spring Specials, including:

- Free Food Delivery – Order online or through the Dickey’s app, select the “Doorstep Drop Off” option and receive free delivery through September.

- Kids Eat Free Sunday – Receive a free* Kid’s Meal with an order of $10 or more using the code: KEFOLO.

- 2 for $24 – Enjoy two Two Meat Plates for only $24. Dickey’s Two Meat Plates include the choice of two slow-smoked meats, two savory sides and a buttery roll.

- 10% Off Catering – Great pit-smoked barbecue complements any gathering, big or small, and Dickey’s has the crew and the ‘cue to feed you safely. Right now, enjoy 10% off your catering order of $100 or more. Book online or call 866-BARBECUE and use the code: OFFCATERING.

- $8.80 Anniversary Meal – To celebrate eight decades of serving Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™, the Anniversary Meal is a Classic Pulled Pork Sandwich with Double Berry Cobbler and one side.

Du-par's Restaurant & Bakery

Du-par’s Restaurant & Bakery at Hotel and Casino will be serving up a tasty Easter Weekend special on Friday, April 2 through Sunday, April 4 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. each day. The special will be $15.99 per person, and features roasted pork medallions served with cherry wine demi-glaze, caramelized onions and sautéed mushrooms. The meal will also be served with the chef’s choice of potato and vegetables.

Eiffel Tower Restaurant

April 4: 10 a.m.– 2 p.m.

Celebrate Easter Sunday at Eiffel Tower Restaurant by enjoying a leisurely three-course brunch of Chef Joho’s elegant French fare, including dishes such as Crème Brûlée French Toast, Lobster Eggs Benedict and Flat Iron Steak and Farm Eggs. The prix-fixe menu is $59 per person, plus tax (gratuity not included).

El Segundo Sol

April 4: 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

El Segundo Sol is open on Easter serving sizzling hot fajitas, enchiladas, taco platter creations and more, along with a variety of classic or frozen margaritas. “Loco Hour” runs from 3:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. and includes $5.50 margaritas and $4 well drinks. Pick-up and delivery is available from 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

FARM

FARM at Aliante will serve an Easter Sunday special for $18.99 per person. The special features prime rib and hash served with eggs, the choice of toast and a side of fruit.

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Guests celebrating Easter weekend at Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar can partake in a special three-course menu (starting at $80/$85) that features a Roasted Golden Beet Salad to start and Filet Mignon paired with either Crab-Stuffed Shrimp or Lobster Tail Scampi as the entrée. For dessert, guests can choose between Chocolate Gooey Butter Cake, New York Cheesecake or Key Lime Pie. The three-course Easter menu is available on April 3 and April 4 starting at 11 a.m. both days. Fleming’s full dinner menu and three-course children’s menu will also be available. For those celebrating Easter from the comfort of their own home, Fleming’s is also offering a new Filet Wellington Family Menu for takeout this year. Designed to serve four to six people, the family menu comes with Fleming’s ready-to-bake 32oz. Filet Wellington, Fleming’s Salad, Mashed Potatoes and Crispy Brussels Sprouts & Bacon for $300. Guests who would like to enjoy the Family Menu must pre-order online by April 1.

Fogo de Chão

The internationally-renowned steakhouse, will celebrate Easter with a special brunch menu served from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., then dinner from 2 p.m. – 9 p.m. at all locations (the Full Churrasco Experience is free for kids six and under, half price for those 7 – 12). For those looking to celebrate with family at home, Fogo is offering a premium, ready-to-eat Easter Day To-Go package that generously serves six and includes the choice of two fire-roasted meats, decadent sides, salads, pão de queijo (cheesy bread rolls) and cocoa fudge brownies to share. The package is available for delivery and pickup from all Fogo restaurants at any time on April 3 and April 4 (pre-order no later than April 1).

Gordon Biersch Brewery

Gordon Biersch Brewery is making Easter a hoppenin’ holiday with Adult Easter Baskets. To celebrate Easter weekend, from April 1-4, guests can order from these to-go options:

- Adult Easter Party Basket – Choice of a starter, choice of four entrées and one growler of beer for $75.

- Couples Adult Easter Basket – Choice of a starter or dessert, choice of two entrées and two Twistee Cans for $40.

- Family Easter Basket – Choice of a starter, choice of four entrées and choice of dessert for $70.

Hank’s Fine Steaks and Martinis

Spend Easter indulging in fine dining at Hank’s Fine Steaks and Martinis at Green Valley Ranch Casino Resort & Spa. Guests will enjoy a delicious brunch with an array of delectable dishes. Hank’s Fine Steaks and Martinis will serve an a la carte menu including starters, breakfast, desserts, and more, and the below offerings will also be available to-go.

Hash House A Go Go

Hash House A Go Go will be hoppin’ on Easter Sunday with something for every bunny. Specials start at just $10.99 or enjoy offerings of twisted farm food from their popular brunch and dinner menus.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

April 4: 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Joe’s will be open for dine-in service as well as offering carryout.

Kona Grill

The restaurant featuring a global menu of contemporary American favorites, award-winning sushi, and specialty cocktails, is celebrating Easter by offering delicious dine-in (brunch and dinner) and takeout and delivery offerings. On April 4, guests dining in-restaurant can enjoy a Honey Ham Brunch (Grilled Honey Glazed Ham, Breakfast Potatoes & 3 Eggs Your Way) for $20, an Easter Ham Dinner (Grilled Honey Glazed Ham, Whipped Mashed Potatoes & Roasted Root Vegetables with Truffle Oil) (available all day) for $30, Lobster Potstickers (dinner only) for $19, Mix N’ Match Mimosa Specials, and Carrot Cake for $15. For those looking for takeout and delivery options, Kona Grill is offering an Easter Ham Dinner for Two (Grilled Honey Glazed Ham, Whipped Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Root Vegetables with Truffle Oil & Carrot Cake) for $70 (single serving $30) and Lobster Potstickers. Reservations and Easter to-go pre-orders can be made online.

Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano

Using fresh, locally sourced ingredients, Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano features a dynamic menu filled with North Italian dishes that will transport your tastebuds to a bustling Italian village. Matteo’s Easter Brunch menu features regionally inspired items such as Crespella, fluffy crepes filled and topped with seasonal fruit, whipped cream and powdered sugar; Granchio all Benedetta, a tasty take on eggs benedict made with blue crab cakes, quail egg, and hollandaise sauce; Casonzei, pork and veal-filled ravioli made with pancetta, sage brown butter and Reggiano; and a Bellini Bar.

Mon Ami Gabi

On April 4, Mon Ami Gabi is open for breakfast from 7 a.m. – 11 a.m., with morning staples like the Market Fresh Fruit Salad and four benedict options like the Spicy Andouille Sausage Benedict with Hollandaise. Lunch runs from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Easter Dinner is from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. serving Steak Frites, Wild Escargots de Bourgogne, Oysters on the Half Shell, and more. Reservations are highly recommended, as seating is limited. Patio dining is first come, first served.

MRKT Sea & Land

Fine dining destination MRKT Sea & Land at Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa will offer a flavorful three-course Easter special on April 4 for $70 per person. The special features a seafood salad as the starter, Osso Bucco with saffron risotto as the main course, and the chef’s choice of dessert.

Park on Freemont

Park on Fremont, Corner Bar Management’s whimsical restaurant and bar at 506 Fremont St. in the Fremont East Entertainment District, will celebrate Easter with brunch favorites from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on April 4. Park on Fremont’s Easter brunch options will include its egg sandwich, served on a brioche bun and topped with scrambled eggs, Park on Fremont’s signature sauce, ham and cheddar cheese, served with breakfast potatoes on the side, available for $12; a spicy chicken sandwich served on a potato bun, topped with twelve-hour spicy brined chicken, cherry peppers, pickles, tomatoes, mustard BBQ sauce and coleslaw, available for $12; avocado toast, made with avocado spread, arugula, sunflower seeds and a poached egg atop country sourdough toast, priced at $14; vegan garbage fries, wedge fries topped with vegan smoked yellow cheddar cheese, jalapeños, caramelized onions, diced tomatoes, avocado and vegan Park on Fremont signature sauce, priced at $14; Fremont French toast, thick cut brioche bread, citrus vanilla custard, fresh strawberries, whipped cream and powdered sugar, available for $14; and more.

Redwood Steakhouse

California Hotel and Casino’s fine dining destination, Redwood Steakhouse, will offer a delectable Easter menu on Sunday, April 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for $55 per person. The meal will begin with a carrot ginger soup and a fresh baby field greens salad with roasted baby beets, pickled red onions, goat cheese and white balsamic vinaigrette. The main entrée features braised pork shank served with creamed mascarpone polenta, charred asparagus and red wine sauce. For dessert, guests can delight in a chocolate mousse cake.

Reflection Bay Golf Club

Reflection Bay Golf Club at Lake Las Vegas is hosting an Easter brunch picnic by the bay, featuring a three-course menu and a la carte options prepared by celebrity executive chef Scott Commings. Guests have the option to pick up their Easter brunch basket at Reflection Bay between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on April 4, or they can stay and picnic on the Reflection Bay patio or lawn from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., complete with beautiful views of the golf course and lake. The picnic brunch includes custom cocktails from the Bayside Grill bar, beverage stations and a full omelet station. The Easter Bunny will also be at Reflection Bay to meet and take photos with guests. Pick up orders are available at $24.99 per person, and in-person picnic brunches are available at $29.99.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

Macaroni Grill will be serving up it’s authentic and innovative Italian dishes on Sunday, April 4 at all locations nationwide to help lend a hand to those looking to forego the cooking this year to spend more time with loved ones. From classic dishes like Chicken Parmesan to iconic fan favorites like Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti, Marconi Grill has something that everyone love. Of course, those looking to celebrate from the comfort of home can enjoy Macaroni Grill with takeout and delivery of its entire menu, as well as to the iconic Feast for Five for $25 that includes a choice of Spaghetti Bolognese, Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo, Sausage Rigatoni or Pasta Milano with Rosa’s Signature Caesar Salad and Rosemary Peasant Bread. Reservations or takeout/delivery can be made online.

Rooster Boy Café

A beautiful and delicious spread with no work, no mess and little clean up is what Rooster Boy Café is offering this year for Easter. With the ability to customize the perfect spread, Rooster Boy’s menu features Organic Deviled Eggs, Chicory & Cucumber Salad with Lemon Vinaigrette, Salmon with Dill and Orange Zest, Roasted Leg of Lamb and Baby Potatoes, Grapefruit Pavlova and more. To place an order, call 702-560-2453.

Ruth’s Chris

Known for its unmatched dining experience and its steaks served on 500-degree sizzling plates, is celebrating Easter by offering up a special at-home Easter celebration feast for four for $180. The Easter celebration feast features a choice of salad (Caesar or Steak House Salad), Roasted Beef Tenderloin, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Creamed Spinach and Cheesecake. Preorders for the to-go Easter feast started on 3/1 and run throughout the month of March – guests can call their local Ruth’s Chris to place an order for pickup on April 4. Guests dining in-restaurant can enjoy the regular menu and Spring Featured Items like a Tomahawk for two. To place a to-go order, or make a reservation go online.

Santa Fe Station

Santa Fe Station is welcoming guests to pre-order a delicious Easter dinner to-go that serves 8-10 people and features your choice of herb crusted prime rib served with au jus and creamy horseradish or pineapple glazed ham. All orders must be placed by 4 p.m. on March 26 and will include spring salad, mashed potatoes, garlic green beans, candied carrots, dinner rolls and butter, and carrot cake. Orders can be made by calling (702) 667-4734 or email patricia.pino@stationcasinos.com. Herb crusted prime rib dinner available for $275 plus tax; pineapple glazed ham dinner available at $165 plus tax (add baked ham to either dinner for an additional $85 plus tax).

Siena Italian Trattoria

Award-winning Siena Italian Trattoria offers Easter delights for brunch and dinner on April 4. Menus feature classic and homemade dishes and desserts inspired by Italian traditions. One choice for a fun breakfast includes the Pizza Eggs & I on a light and crispy crust, covered with fresh and smoked mozzarella cheese, saluted rapini, and ground sausages, then topped with fresh sunny side up eggs. For those craving pasta, the Paccheri Contadina combines sautéed Italian sausage and peppers with fresh herbs and tomato sauce adding a touch of cream tossed with extra-large tube-shaped pasta. Gluten free pasta is also available. Along with a variety of entrées, sides enhance the meal including a bread basket with preserves, pastries, waffles, fresh fruit, eggs any style, sausages, potatoes, sandwiches and paninis. Add coffees including cappuccino, mocha, and latte along with choices of orange juice, mimosas, and Bloody Marys. In addition to Siena’s extensive wine list and traditional cocktail offerings, the regular menu will also be available.

Smith & Wollensky

This Easter, guests can enjoy the Smith & Wollensky experience at home with the S&W at Home menu and Holiday Roasts. Smith & Wollensky at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort will offer their S&W at Home menu with an addition of the choice of 3 Bone USDA Prime Rib Roast ($220), 4 Bone USDA Prime Rib Roast ($270), or Tenderloin Roast ($195). Guests are encouraged to order these holiday roasts 24 hours in advance. To order these holiday meals, visit the Smith & Wollensky website.

STK Steakhouse

The leader in vibe dinning and “not your daddy’s steakhouse,” is celebrating Easter with both a dine-in (brunch and dinner) and takeout and delivery offerings. On April 4, guests dining in-restaurant can enjoy King Crab Deviled Eggs for $29 and Roasted Rack of Lamb for $69 (Friday-Sunday all day), Ham, Egg and Truffle Fries for $29 (brunch only) and Honey Citrus Glazed Ham, featuring grilled giant shrimp, almond green beans, pickled mustard seeds, brussels sprouts coleslaw and parmesan mashed potatoes for $49 (dinner only). For those looking for takeout and delivery options, STK is offering a Honey Citrus Glazed Ham for Two (almond green beans, brussels sprouts coleslaw, parmesan crusted mashed potatoes) for $85 (single serving $45) and Rocky Road Chocolate Fudge Brownie. Reservations and Easter to-go pre-orders can be made online.

Stripburger & Chicken

On April 4, enjoy Easter on Stripburger & Chicken’s springtime patio. The restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. for lunch, dinner, or to grab a late-night bite. With options like the Blue Cheese Burger with fried onions, or the Hickory Chicken Sandwich with fresh-cut fries, and our boozy milkshakes. No reservations are required.

Sugarcane Raw Bar & Grill

This Easter, guests can head to Sugarcane Raw Bar & Grill inside Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort for a delicious brunch and dinner. Sugarcane Raw Bar & Grill will offer their brunch favorites for guests to indulge in huevos rancheros, duck and waffle, spicy tuna crispy rice, and more delectable dishes. For a non-traditional Easter dinner, guests can enjoy dishes such as dan dan noodles with ground pork, pickled mustard greens, and toasted peanuts, skirt steak topped chimichurri, watercress salad, and jasmine rice on the side, or traditional korean-style cut beef short ribs with kimchi pickles and a choice of jasmine rice or side farm salad. Reservations are highly encouraged, but not required.

Sugar Factory

This Easter, guests can enjoy the Spring Sweetness Fluffy Strawberries & Cream Milkshake from Sugar Factory at Fashion Show Las Vegas! Prepared with strawberry ice cream and toasted marshmallow syrup, this sweet treat is topped with whipped cream, mini marshmallows, peeps, a candy necklace, a rainbow sour belt skewer and a whirly pop. Guests can indulge in this delicious spring milkshake all through April. Sugar Factory will also offer some sweet Easter treats for guests to give to their special somebunny! Order the SomeBunny Loves You Bucket ($49) online, and have it delivered straight to friends and family this Easter. Guests can indulge on a variety of colorful and sweet Spring treats including marshmallow Peeps, a Hershey's cookies n' cream bunny, a Hershey's chocolate bunny, Starbursts, Hubba Bubba bubble tape, springtime fun dip, a Reese's Pieces candy bag, and two sugar factory candy bags filled with Sour Patch Kids and gummy sour worms.

SushiSamba

Guests can spend Easter indulging in the mouth watering brunch selection at SushiSamba inside Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort. SushiSamba will be offering their brunch favorites featuring sweet dishes such as the Rabanda~ French Toast ($15) made with sweet potato butter, caramelized pecans, seasonal fruits, farofa, crispy bacon, and dulce de leche shichimi sauce, savory dishes like the Japanese A5 Wagyu Lomo Saltado ($45) with purple potato hash, onion, tomatoes, steamed rice, and refreshing beverages for guests to fill up on. Reservations are highly encouraged, but not required.

T-Bones Chophouse

T-Bones Chophouse at Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa will offer a delicious a la carte menu this Easter. Guests will indulge in an array of dishes from starters, breakfast and dessert dishes that will make their mouth-water.

The Angry Butcher

The Angry Butcher at Sam’s Town Hotel and Gambling Hall will offer two savory Easter Sunday specials from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy the New Zealand Lamb special for $46, featuring twin, double-cut lamb chops served with rosemary demi-glace, a bouquetière of baby vegetables and herb-roasted fingerling potatoes. Diners can also order the Farm-Raised Salmon special with champagne beurre blanc, a bouquetière of baby vegetables and whipped mashed potatoes for $36. Both specials include an Angry Butcher house salad and a fresh fruit tart for dessert.

The Capital Grille

This Easter, guests can indulge on the prix fixe brunch menu available at The Capital Grille at Fashion Show Las Vegas. Enjoy a choice of Lobster Frittata with Butter Poached Lobster Tails, Wagyu Steak and Eggs, Pan-Seared Sea Bass, Center Cut Filet Mignon, or Sautéed Jumbo Shrimp and Grits with Bacon. Guests can dine on this delicious brunch menu at The Capital Grill at $49 for adults and $15 for children. The Capital Grille will also offer a to-go menu for guests to enjoy at home. Guests can indulge in three wonderful courses featuring Whole Rack of Bone-In Filet accompanied by grilled asparagus, Sam’s Mashed Potatoes and Field Greens Salad. The meal also includes their mouth-watering Flourless Chocolate Espresso Cake for dessert. The to-go meal is $155 for a serving for two people or $275 for a serving for four people.

The Salted Lime

Aliante’s The Salted Lime is serving up an authentic Mexican Easter special for $26 per person on Sunday, April 4. The special features mojarras fritas served with rice, beans, crème, pico de gallo and guacamole.

Victory's Café

Cannery’s Victory’s Café will offer a three-course Easter Sunday special from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. for $16.99 per person. The special comes with the choice of soup or salad as the starter. For the main entrée, guests can choose one of two options. The first option is the brown sugar baked ham served with honey mustard sauce, scalloped potatoes and spring vegetables. Guest can also choose the sautéed salmon filet served with lemon, caper butter sauce, scalloped potatoes and spring vegetables. A carrot cake with cream cheese frosting will be served for dessert.

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar at Grand Canal Shoppes inside The Venetian Resort will offer a delicious a la carte menu for guests to indulge in this Easter. From April 2 to April 4, guests can choose from appetizers like Baby Gem Salad ($19) or Baked Rigatoni ($23), entrees such as Rack of Lamb ($47) or Grilled Baby Branzino ($30), and finish on sweet note with their Hummingbird Cake ($13). Yardbird will also serve a menu full of bubbles as their beverage menu includes Billecart-Salmon Champagne Brut Rosé ($95), Belle Année Dry Rosé ($35), and Mimosas for the Table ($35). Reservations highly recommended and can be made online or by calling 702-297-6541. Yardbird will also offer a to-go menu for guests to enjoy a delectable Easter meal at home. Guests can order the Bunny Brunch Bash ($78) including Yardbird’s signature 27-hour brined fried chicken, savory cheddar cheese waffles, bourbon maple syrup, housemade bacon, potato hash, scrambled eggs, and buttermilk biscuits & gravy. Bring the bubbles home with Yardbird’s Mimosas To-Go ($35) featuring a bottle of sparkling wine and fresh squeezed orange juice. Guests can also indulge in the Yardbird Cinnamon Rolls ($16) topped with bourbon salted caramel and cream cheese frosting.

This list will have further event updates ahead of Easter Sunday.