City of Henderson to host free concert for local artists

The City of Henderson is presenting free performances by storytellers and musicians this April.

Performances are open to all ages and take place at the newly renovated Water Street Plaza Amphitheater, 240 S. Water St.

All performances begin at 7 p.m. There will be limited in-person attendance at these events. Advance registration is recommended and is available at any Henderson recreation center or online using the activity code provided.

The concerts will also be livestreamed.

Antonio Sacre, April 6

Award-winning author and storyteller Antonio Sacre brings an evening filled with laughter while he shares fun, motivational stories. His tales of growing up bilingually in a Cuban and Irish-American household have inspired children worldwide to gather their own family stories and become storytellers themselves. Antonio’s stories have been published in award-winning books and audio recordings. Now his stories are being developed for film and television.

Register online using activity code 151439-00. The concert will be livestreamed on April 6.

Music of the Baroque With Las Vegas Sinfonietta, April 10

Las Vegas Sinfonietta will explore compositions of the baroque era, approximately 1600-1750, focusing on works of composers such as Arcangelo Corelli, Antonio Vivaldi, George Friderich Handel, and Johann Sebastian Bach.

The Las Vegas Sinfonietta is a professional chamber orchestra founded by a passionate group of local musicians and dedicated to performing classical repertoire ranging from baroque to contemporary works.

Register online using activity code 151441-00. The concert will be livestreamed on April 10.

Cowboy Poetry With Waddie Mitchell, April 17

Buckaroo poet Waddie Mitchell presents an evening of tall tales and classic stories. Through poetry, Mitchell recreates life on the Nevada ranches where he spent his life pushing cattle and living off the land. His classic works give the audience an opportunity to experience old-time Nevada.

Register online using activity code 151442-00. The concert will be livestreamed on April 10.

These programs are funded in part with support from Nevada Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities.

For more information, call 702-267-4849.