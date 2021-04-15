13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas From April 16-22, 2021

The following is a list of 13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas.

1. “Extravaganza — The Vegas Spectacular” at Bally’s Las Vegas features 30 talented performers, including dancers, acrobats, aerialists, skaters, ventriloquists, comedians and showgirls.

2. All in Aviation at Henderson Executive Airport is hosting an open house event from 3 to 7 p.m. April 16. There will be aircraft on display, information on how to become a private pilot, and a parachute presentation. Free and open to public.

3. Alain Nu, “The Man Who Knows,” performs Thursdays through Sundays at Alexis Park on East Harmon Avenue. Nu is an international performance artist and mind reader — a “you have to see it to believe it” sort of guy.

4. Karaoke is back at Ellis Island Casino, Hotel & Brewery. Sing your heart out between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 4 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

5. The annual Pirate Fest is back this weekend at Craig Ranch Regional Park. The family-friendly festival features pirates, mermaids, Renaissance and Faerie characters, steampunk, live entertainment, food, games and a beer garden. Proceeds benefit the Paradise Ranch Foundation. Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. April 17 and 18.

6. Full Throttle Law and Henderson Harley-Davidson are hosting customer swap meet fro 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 17. There will be music, a food truck, swap meet and raffles.

7. The Cupcake Girls is celebrating its 10th birthday with a pop-up event from 3 to 7 p.m. April 17 at the future home of Local For All, 110 E. Charleston Blvd There will be local artists, tasty bites and beverages. Reservations recommended.

8. Cinderalla’s Closet Pop-Up Shop is taking place April 17 at Tivoli Village. Shop more than 400 new prom and evening dresses. A $10 donation per person will be applied toward any dress purchase. Long gowns will be available for $60 and cocktail dress will be available for $40. Proceeds will benefit B.E. A S.H.E.R.O. Foundation.

9. Las Vegas Little Theatre presents “Musical Theatre Therapy: A Live Cabaret Performance” at 8 p.m. April 16-17 and 23-24 and 2 p.m. Apri 18 and 25. The cabaret performance is structured like patchwork of conversations with a counselor. It stars local amazing voices performing modern and classic Broadway hits. Tickets are $30. Social distancing and masks required.

10. Bruce Trent Park is reopening with a ribbon cutting at 9 a.m. April 18 and the first Art in the Park event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be art, jazz music and refreshments. Admission is free. Face masks required.

11. The original Green Power Ranger, Jason David Frank, will be signing autographs at My 4 Sons Comics, Cards & Games at 2 p.m. April 18. Tickets with numbers for reserved spots will be handed out April 17. Everyone with a ticket will get the chance to get an autograph and selfie. There will also be plenty of Power Rangers collectibles available for purchase.

12. Vin A. from The Bronx Wanderers and Jimmy Denning from “Tenors of Rock” are teaming up for a no-holds-bar musical melee at 7:30 p.m. April 20 at Notoriety Live in downtown Las Vegas. Tickets are $35.

13. Able Baker Brewing on Main Street is hosting a food and beer pairing at 7 p.m April 22. Food will be provided by k.ando, the Las Vegas ghost kitchen serving a cats sand experience. Enjoy black vinegar marinated cucumbers with Excited State Pilsner; seared spring yellowtail with the Pineapple KaPow!Pow!; red-eye kabayaki chicken wings with Calutron Girl Hefeweizen; and choice of a pork cats sand or Beyond munch cats sand with K-RationCoffee Imperial Stout. Tickets are $35 each through SecretBurger.com.

If you would like to submit an item for 13 Things, send an email to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com. Videos and photos welcome.