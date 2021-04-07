Tivoli Village announces April events for local charities

Tivoli Village, Las Vegas’s premier retail, dining and office Lifestyle Center featuring a curated collection of luxury brands, one-of-a-kind boutiques, restaurants and upscale amenities for today’s active lifestyle, will host four events this month benefitting local charities.

St. Jude’s Ranch for Children National Sibling Day Festival

April 10 from 12 to 2 p.m.

400 S. Rampart Blvd.

Cost: Free but guests are encouraged to make donations.

In partnership with FOX5 and its Take 5 To Care program, St. Jude’s Ranch for Children will hold its Fifth Annual National Sibling Day Festival at Tivoli Village to raise awareness of brothers and sisters separated in foster care. This year, the event will feature a drive-thru, plus an additional park and play area inside Tivoli Village’s Piazza. The drive-thru will include booths for participants to receive items such as small gift giveaways, packaged food, concessions, balloon animals and more. Park activities will include carnival games, music and more.

Las Vegas Rockin’ for Dogs

April 11 from 2 to 6 p.m.

On the main stage at 400 S. Rampart Blvd.

Cost: $20 for general admission (includes one specialty drink). VIP tables for groups of four are available for $250.

The Las Vegas community is invited to come together for a great cause on National Pet Day to support and raise money for Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas, a local organization providing rescue and adoption of dogs from meat farms. Guests can celebrate with food and drink specials, live entertainment and the grand opening of Boston’s Fish House inside Tivoli Village.

Cinderella’s Closet Pop-Up Shop

April 17 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and April 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

410 S. Rampart Blvd. Suite 140

Cost: $10 minimum donation per person

Shop more than 400 spectacular new prom and evening dresses at Cinderella’s Closet Pop-Up Shop. A $10 donation per person for event entry will be applied toward any dress purchase. Long gowns will be available for a $60 donation; short cocktail dresses will be available for a $40 donation. All proceeds will benefit B.E. A S.H.E.R.O. Foundation to provide resources needed to support, sustain and empower young girls and women under the age of 25 who have been abused, abandoned and exploited. Reservations are required. To reserve a time slot, email sponsor@sherofoundation.org.

Best Buddies Friendship Walk Drive-Thru Parade

April 24

Virtual opening ceremony to be held at 9 a.m. on Best Buddies Nevada Facebook. Drive-thru parade to be held at Tivoli Village from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

400 S. Rampart Blvd.

Cost: $10 minimum donation

The Best Buddies Friendship Walk is the leading walk in the country supporting inclusion for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (also known as IDD). This year, join 40,000 participants across the country virtually or at your local drive-thru parade to support the Best Buddies programs in your schools, workplaces and communities. Participants will be making the world more welcoming to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities – one friendship, one job, and one life-changing connection at a time.

For more information on any of the events above, click here.