Bruce Trent Park reopening with 'Art in the Park' event

Join Ward 2 Councilwoman Victoria Seaman to celebrate the reopening of Bruce Trent Park with a ribbon-cutting on April 17, at 9 a.m.

Following the ribbon-cutting and opening of the new playground, enjoy the first semiannual “Art in the Park” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The park is located at 8851 Vegas Drive.

Many talented artists from the Las Vegas area will be displaying their original artwork for sale. There also will be refreshments and jazz music for all to enjoy! Admission to Art in the Park is free.

Volunteers from Get Outdoors Nevada and the neighborhood worked on rebuilding the playground with new equipment April 10.

Facial masks will be required and social distancing and other safety precautions will be in place.

For more information, call 702-229-2420 or email ward2@lasvegasnevada.gov.