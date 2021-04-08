The Cupcake Girls celebrate 10th birthday with community popup

The Cupcake Girls, a case-management non-profit providing year-round confidential, agenda-less, and nonjudgmental support and resources to those in the adult industry as well as those affected by domestic sex trafficking, is celebrating its 10th birthday on April 17 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 110 East Charleston, the future home of Local For All, their latest project.

Held outside the building with lots of room for social distancing, The Cupcake Girls and Local For All teams will be welcoming the community to the future space with local artists, tasty bites and beverages by local chefs, and a sneak peek of the space given by The Cupcake Girls CEO and Founder and the lead architect.

No tickets are necessary to attend, but RSVPing is recommended online.

Expected to open in late 2021, Local for All will be the country’s first community-driven holistic resource center combining powerful alliances and partners to provide mental, emotional, spiritual, physical and financial support.

The center will be inclusive of all communities and will work to be a safe space where everyone belongs no matter the race, age, size, culture, sex, belief or religion.

To complete the project, Local for All is still accepting corporate and individual sponsorships.

For more information and to donate, click here.