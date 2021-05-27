13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For May 28 - June 4, 2021

The following is a list of 13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas.

1. A new, life-size Dilophosaurus exhibit arrived recently at the Las Vegas Natural History Museum, with the arrival of Paleo Artist, Brian Engh. A perfect adventure for any kid or kid at heart.

2. Lee Canyon’s summer season kicks off on May 28. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays through Sundays. Summer activities include archery, disc golf, hiking, scenic chairlift rides, mini skate ramp, and dining.

3. Las Vegas Ballpark announces “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back” as the May Flicks on the Field movie night. The film will take place on May 28. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. in time to test your movie knowledge with trivia, catch a photo with mascots Spruce the Goose and Aviator, and grab some grub at the Grill on First for dinner before the movie starts at 7:00 p.m.

All tickets are sold in pods of six for $54. Tickets can be purchased at https://fevo.me/2RgocCY

4. The Space is hosting PRIDE Month events June 1-6. They include a panel discussion with local LGBTQIA+ leaders; an evening of open mic/spoken word; a Glamourfest Fashionista Show; Behind the Bar with Norma and special guest, Emmy Award Winner Jai Rodriguez (Original Queer Eye for the Straight Guy/Star of RENT); and a special concert from Broadway Stars Taylor Frey (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying), Kyle Dean (Next To Normal), and Jessica Vosk (Wicked).

5. Daylight Beach at Mandalay Bay hotel-casino is bringing the heat Memorial Day weekend with a stacked lineup of DJs and entertainment. The 50,000-square-foot venue has a large main pool, 23 lavish bungalows, two private plunges for cabana guests, and more. DJs for the weekend include DJ E-Rock, DJ Drama, DJ E Feezy, DJ Infamous, and DJ Envy. There will also be hand-crafted cocktails and made-to-order beachside bites. Reservations are required and all guests must be 21 years of age or older.

6. Lake Las Vegas is bringing back Pets & Pancakes at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club on May 29. Pets & Pancakes will feature a homemade pancake breakfast prepared by Lake Las Vegas executive chef Scott Commings. Pancake breakfasts include complimentary orange juice, coffee and water. Pickups are also available.

7. AREA15 invites guests to don their glow gear and party under the black lights at the Neon Dream party on May 29. For $35 per person, Neon Dreamers will dance to DJs Marques Wyatt and Ray Kash, sounds from Soul in the Machine, and live bands outside in the A-Lot. Guests will also experience psychedelic spectacles, food and drinks, roaming live performances, access to experiences such as “Wink World: Portal Into The Infinite,” Museum Fiasco, the mind-reading Brainstorm and relish in the long-awaited festival vibe. Costumes are encouraged and an unforgettable night is promised.

8. Comedians Butch Bradley, Derek Richards, Nikki Carr, Michael Yo and Mark Cohen are performing in a special showcase on May 31 at the world-famous Comedy Cellar at Rio hotel-casino. Showtimes are 7 and 9:30 p.m.

9. The North Las Vegas Library District is kicking off its 2021 Summer Reading Program on June 1. This year’s theme is “Tails and Tales,” which encourages readers of all ages to learn about animals and share delightful tales. Participants will have a chance to win prizes.

10. “Marriage Can Be Murder” is coming to Hennessey’s Tavern for pop-up performances at 7 p.m. May 29 and 30. “Marriage Can Be Murder” is an interactive comedy and murder-mystery dinner show. Enjoy a dinner featuring a choice of steak, chicken, pasta or a burger.

11. National Brisket Day (May 28), and Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Hall & Bar-B-Que at Treasure Island is debuting new items including the Brisket Sandwich and Brisket Filet.

12. The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio is set to revive Mayfair After Dark, the sensory-consuming, late-night revelry, on May 28. The nightlife soiree starts at 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday and blends live musical acts and performances with a menu of gourmet bites and bottle service; unexpected show vignettes, and more to create an interactive dance party unlike anything else on The Strip.

13. City of Las Vegas is reopening several of its pools as the weather starts heating up. Capacity will increase to 100 percent beginning June 1. Read more here.

If you would like to submit an item for 13 Things, send an email to joyce.lupiani@ktnv.com. Videos and photos welcome.