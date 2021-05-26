Some Las Vegas community center pools reopening as it starts to heat up

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The city of Las Vegas will open three of its outdoor pools for the summer season along with the already open Municipal and Pavilion Center pools, which have enclosures that allow the city to keep them open year-round. All pools will be closed on June 5 for staff training.

Pools will be able to accommodate up to 80% of normal capacity through May. Capacity will increase to 100 percent beginning June 1.

All-summer pool passes are on sale now for lap and open swim periods at the city of Las Vegas pools. Passes are priced at $40 for a child ages 4-17, $75 for adults ages 18-49, and $40 for seniors ages 50+. The passes are good Memorial Day through Labor Day 2021 only. Pool passes are currently for sale at Municipal Pool and Pavilion Center Pool and will be sold at seasonal pools when they open.

Daily pool fees for individuals at city pools are:

•Ages 3 and younger – free

•Ages 4-17 - $2

•Adults ages 18-49 - $3

•Seniors ages 50+ - $2

For more information visit lasvegasnevada.gov.