North Las Vegas Library District kicks off 2021 Summer Reading Program

The North Las Vegas Library District invites children, teens and adults to participate in its annual Summer Reading Challenge with a chance to earn fantastic prizes.

This year’s theme is “Tails and Tales,” which encourages readers of all ages to learn about animals and share delightful tales.

The program is free and open to all ages—infants, toddlers, children, tweens, teens and adults. In order to provide a fully virtual program, the North Las Vegas libraries have partnered with Beanstack, a web and mobile application that allows users to log and track their reading. Using Beanstack makes it easier than ever for patrons to participate in the Summer Reading Challenge, including special activity challenges and earn chances to win amazing prizes!

To self-register for the Summer Reading Challenge, participants can visit the library’s website and click on the Beanstack button or they can visit their app store and download Beanstack Tracker.

If you participated last year, just log in with your username and password. If you are new to Beanstack, you will be asked to create a username and password, just be sure to enter North Las Vegas Library District when it asks for your library name.

Select Summer Reading Challenge 2021 and get ready to log reading and activities for your chance to win! Prizes will be awarded at various levels and each badge earned automatically gives you one entry into the Grand Prize Drawing.

The Summer Reading Challenge will run from June 1 to July 31, but participants can register now.

The aim of the Summer Reading Challenge is to keep North Las Vegas kids, teens and adults reading and engaged in learning throughout the summer months.

For kids and teens, reading during summer break ensures that they are maintaining and progressing their reading skills and that they’re ready to jump back into learning when school starts in the fall.

For more information contact the Aliante Library at 702-839-2980, the Alexander Library at 702-633-2880 or the City Hall Library at 702-633-1070.