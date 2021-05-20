Lake Las Vegas to host community pet event

Lake Las Vegas is bringing back one of Henderson’s most pet-friendly traditions – Pets & Pancakes.

The community’s annual event at the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club includes breakfast from celebrity chef Scott Commings and both a pet parade and pet fair to benefit Opportunity Village and the Nevada SPCA.

Residents, guests and their furry companions are invited to join the fun on May 29 beginning at 8 a.m.

Pets & Pancakes will feature a homemade pancake breakfast prepared by Lake Las Vegas executive chef Scott Commings. Pancake breakfasts include complimentary orange juice, coffee and water.

Pancake breakfast pickups are available from 8 to 9 a.m. or from to 9 to 10 a.m.

Attendees can also bring their furry family members to the Pet Fair, featuring local pet vendors overlooking the High Performance Golf Institute’s practice facility.

Following breakfast and the Pet Fair, pets of all shapes and sizes, along with their human companions, are invited to join in the highly anticipated Pet Parade at 10 a.m. Both two-legged and four-legged participants are encouraged to come dressed in their best costumes and enter costume competitions for a chance to win prizes.

The pancake breakfast and pet parade are part of several pet-friendly events and amenities at Lake Las Vegas throughout the year.

All events at Lake Las Vegas, including Pets & Pancakes and the Pet Parade, are evaluated for compliance with current state and local safety guidelines, including guidance for rules and restrictions related to COVID-19. All events are subject to change based on weather, COVID-19 guidelines and Lake Las Vegas sponsors and speakers.

The Lake Las Vegas Pets & Pancakes event is open to the public and will be held at Lake Las Vegas Sports Club, located at 101 Via Vin Santo in Henderson.

Tickets are free with a $5 donation to benefit either the Nevada SPCA or Opportunity Village.

Those interested in attending can schedule their pancake breakfast pickup time and register for the Pet Parade here.