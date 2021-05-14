'Marriage Can Be Murder' hosting pop-up shows in downtown Las Vegas

"Marriage Can Be Murder" is coming to Hennessey’s Tavern for pop-up performances.

Die laughing during this exclusive two-night performance on May 29-30 at 7 p.m. in downtown Las Vegas.

The menu includes four meal options with salad and dessert:

- Dead Meat: Steak, Mashed Potatoes, Veggies

- Fowl Play: Grilled Chicken Breast, Mashed Potatoes, Veggies

- Hasta La Pasta: Pasta Marinara with Garlic Bread

- Murder Burger: Burger and Fries

Hennessey's Tavern is located at 425 Fremont St, Unit 110. The Irish hot spot is less than a quarter-mile from the D Las Vegas, where show attendees can get their parking validated for up to three hours. In addition, there are parking garages and street parking available downtown.

Guests can use the code "GALLANT10" for $10 off. Tickets can be purchased at online or by calling the box office at 702-205-2775.

Group and private party quotes are available.