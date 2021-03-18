13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas For March 19-25, 2021

The following is a list of 13 Things To Do This Week In Las Vegas.

1. Tailgate Social at Palace Station will be showing all March Madness games on their 30 high-definition TVs. Enjoy a value-friendly menu, signature cocktails and beer inside the sports bar.

2. Spring is in bloom at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens. This spring’s display is named “Springtime Celebrations Around the World.” Admission is always free, masks and social distancing required.

3. Vinny Grosso’s “Totally Mental” is a lighthearted approach to mentalism. There’s plenty of audience participation too, with innovative methods allowing audience members to be a part of the show while safely adhering to social distancing protocols. Shows are at 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 5 p.m. Sundays at Notoriety in downtown Las Vegas.

4. Terry Fator and his pals are back on stage at New York-New York. Fator can impersonate more than 200 unique celebrity voices. “Terry Fator: Who’s the Dummy Now?” Is presented Thursdays through Saturdays in the former Zumanity Theater.

5. Springs Preserve is opening its outdoor areas on March 19. There’s an outdoor animal habitat, playground, trails and botanical garden to enjoy. Spaces will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through Mondays. Nevada State Museum open on the weekends.

6. Eataly Las Vegas is hosting an all-you-can-eat tour in March. For $35, guests can enjoy all the authentic Neapolitan-style pizza by Rossopomodoro that they can eat. There are no restrictions on the pizza menu. Drinks are extra.

7. Bucky Heard of The Righteous Brothers and John Wedemeyer are performing from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. March 19 and 20 during "After Hours" at Bootlegger Italian Bistro. Before they take the stage, don’t miss George Bugatti on pion from 6 to 9 p.m. while you enjoy dinner featuring the recipes of Chef “Mama” Mari Perry and family.

8. A Night Under The Stars is happening March 20 in Boulder City. Enjoy the movie “Abominable” from the comfort of your car with your family, Only 75 cars allowed. Presented by Boulder City Hospital and Guardian Elite EMS.

9. Las Vegas’ newest band, Original Chaos, is performing March 20 at The Space LV. They will perform the Guns N’ Roses “Appetite for Destruction” in its entirety. Limited in-person tickets or livestream.

10. A drive-thru Easter egg hunt is happening March 21 at Faith Community Lutheran Church on Town Center Drive. The egg hunt will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. Cars will drive through a route lined with Easter eggs and kids will learn the story of Easter at 3 drive-thru stations. Children will receive a bag of Easter goodies at the end.

11. Golden Rainbow is hosting a drag brunch show March 21 at The Stirling Club. Edie, known for her leading role in Cirque du Soleil’s “Zumanity,” will host and perform live, alongside Vita Summers and Dusty Muffin from the Notoriety show “Faaabulous!” Radio personality Nudia Hernandez will DJ throughout the show. Cost is $85 per person (plus tax and gratuity) which includes bottomless bubbles and brunch by Chef Dan Rossi. A generous percentage of sales will benefit Golden Rainbow.

12. The Writer’s Block is hosting author Jeff Kinney for a spook-tabular drive-thru book event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 23. “The Diary of a Wimpy Kid” author brings frights and delights in a socially distanced tour in support of Rowley Jefferson’s Awesome Friendly Spooky Stories, the latest book in his Awesome Friendly series. Tickets for this event are available on a first come, first served basis and can be purchased by visiting The Writer’s Block website at www.thewritersblock.org.

13. UNLV is offering Dark Web 101: How to Protect Your Identity on the Internet on March 24. Workshop topics include how the hackers can get your data, how it can impact you and how to stay safe and protect your identity. Make reservation to receive Zoom link.

